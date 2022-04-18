NDOT Gathers Public Feedback on Mt. Rose Highway Corridor Plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is gathering public feedback to finalize the Mt. Rose Highway Corridor Study.

The plan outlines future enhancements to the lower segment of Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431).

The plan can be reviewed by logging onto www.dot.nv.gov/mtrose and selecting “provide your feedback.” Comments can be sent to NDOTMtRoseStudy@c-agroup.com by May 18. Those needing assistance accessing the plan can contact 702-232-5288 for printed materials.

In 2021, NDOT hosted two public meetings to gather feedback on the Mt. Rose Highway Corridor Study.

The feedback was used to develop a blueprint and potential action plan to enhance safety and address the growing needs of the Mt. Rose Highway. Community members can now provide their feedback on the plan before it is finalized this summer. The master plan will provide a high-level vision for potential options to improve traffic safety and mobility for all transportation types. Potential future improvements would be coordinated between Washoe County, City of Reno, Nevada Highway Patrol, RTC Washoe and others.

With average daily traffic on the valley section of the highway growing from 15,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to nearly 23,000 in 2019, NDOT conducted the corridor study on Mt. Rose Highway from the South Virginia Street intersection to Douglas Fir Drive. The study also reviews Geiger Grade from the South Virginia Street intersection to the Veterans Parkway roundabout.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.