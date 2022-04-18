Online Public Meeting for SR-160 & SR-159 Corridor Study Ends Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – An online public meeting to discuss the Nevada Department of Transportation’s long-term needs and a vision for State Routes 160 and 159 in southern Nevada ends next week. NDOT is working with local governments and the traveling public to focus on safety and access during ongoing growth and development along corridors in Pahrump and southwest Las Vegas.

The virtual meeting remains available 24 hours a day via the internet at www.ndotsr160.com through April 27, 2022. Visitors can review documents and leave comments engineers will use to determine future needs. NDOT also held four successful in-person meetings in Pahrump, Las Vegas, and Blue Diamond earlier this month.

“At NDOT we are committed to enhancing safety and mobility on State Routes 160 and 159,” said NDOT director Kristina Swallow. “We have partnered with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Clark County, Nye County, and other stakeholders to study these two important corridors.”

