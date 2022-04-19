Microbe Live Webinar Features Sleep Specialist Dr. Param Dedhia

Health Webinar Provides “The Wake-Up Call: Sleep for Your Best Health and Best Life”

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Wednesday at 1:00 PM MT, health company Microbe Formulas hosts a free weekly webinar called Microbe Live to showcase a variety of wellness experts and health topics. The first two weeks of April have covered a wide range of health topics, starting with Microbe’s very own co-founder, Dr. Jay Davidson, talking about “How Energy and Frequency Can Impact Health.'' He was followed by Dr. Nicole Rivera, who discussed “The Connection Between Thyroid, Migraines, and Vertigo.”

Coming up on Wednesday, April 18th, Dr. Param Dedhia will join the Microbe Live webinar, covering the topic “The Wake-Up Call: Sleep for Your Best Health and Best Life.”

Dr. Dedhia is a dedicated internal medicine clinician. With his expertise in integrative medicine, he often makes connections many overlook. His medical career began at John Hopkins University. During his tenure at Johns Hopkins, he was a resident, fellow, public health student, and researcher before becoming a faculty member. The medical students, nursing staff, and fellow health care providers at John Hopkins awarded him as a top teacher and MVP, also known as “Most Valuable Provider.”

More recently, Dr. Dedhia has started MOVEO Health, a personalized health program focused on longevity. Beyond living longer, MOVEO is focused on living better. In his day-to-day, Dr. Dedhia collaborates with a team of experts in exercise, innovation, nutrition, psychology, and technology to bring the best health into daily life.

Dr. Dedhia shares, “Next to nutrition and exercise, there is a third pillar of optimal health and healing. That is sleep. It is time to end those sleepy days and sleepless nights.”

Dorothy Dick, Microbe Community Manager and Microbe Live Host, adds, “Sleep is one of the most important topics to our community members, and most people in general, so I am ecstatic Dr. Param is going to dive deep into this topic.”

If you are interested in learning more about sleep and your best overall health from Dr. Param Dedhia, please go here.

Later this month, on April 27th, Dr. Randy Michaux, a recurring Microbe Live presenter and valued health practitioner, will share his expertise on “Creating a New Identity in the Midst of Chronic Illness and Hardship.” He will help viewers understand the tools needed to manage the ups and downs of life.

To learn more and register to attend the weekly health webinars, go to the Microbe website (https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs). After registering, you will receive weekly emails with links to attend future Microbe Live webinars.

