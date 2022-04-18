Gov. Gianforte Extends Montana Tax Return Deadline One Week

Governor's Office

HELENA, Mont. – Due to severe weather in areas of Montana, Governor Greg Gianforte today announced a one-week extension of the 2021 Montana Individual Income Tax Return deadline to Monday, April 25, 2022.

“After hearing from Montanans impacted by the recent winter storms, particularly in eastern Montana, we moved quickly to extend the state filing deadline for those unable to get their tax returns in on time,” Gov. Gianforte said.

The one-week extension applies only to the 2021 Montana Individual Income Tax Return. The extension does not apply to federal returns, quarterly estimated payments, or other state tax types.

To request an extension on your federal return, please see the IRS’s Extension of Time to File Your Tax Return guide.

