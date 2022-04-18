Historical and Cultural Affairs programs in May 2022

(DOVER, Del. — April 18, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring seven special events during the month of May 2022. A full schedule is included below. Except where noted, all programs are free and open to the public.

Artistic rendition of the capsizing of the DeBraak by Peggy Kane, 1990. The ship and its sinking will be explored in the program “The Wooden World Revealed” at the Zwaanendael Museum on May 21, 2022.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, May 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Dover Days Festival. Celebration of Delaware history featuring historical re-enactments, parade, maypole dancing, walking tours, pet parade, arts and crafts, music and more. Events are primarily based in downtown Dover locations including the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Johnson Victrola Museum and The Old State House. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 302-734-4888.

Friday, May 13, 2022 RESCHEDULED — Concert by Captain Blue’s Grass Band. Acoustic/folk/rock/Americana music. Presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 7:30 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov. NOTE: This concert, originally scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022, was rescheduled to May 13, 2022.

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Buena Vista spring event. Enjoy a spring day at of one of Delaware’s most historic estates completed by former U.S. Secretary of State John M. Clayton in 1847. Visitors can go for nature walks, learn about the gardens and agricultural history of the farm, enjoy educational programs by the Sunshine Plein Air Artists and Bluebird Society, and participate in outdoor children’s games. Photography and picnicking are welcome. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Buena Vista: A Delaware Country Estate, 661 S. Dupont Highway (Route 13), New Castle. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, May 15. 302-323-4430.

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead. Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. NOTE: Both May 14 tours are fully booked. Reservations are now being accepted for June 11, 2022 tours by going to https://tinyurl.com/CoochHomesteadTour or mailto:coochsbridgehistoricsite@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 “The Wooden World Revealed.” A day of activities commemorating HMS DeBraak, a British warship that sank off the coast of Delaware on May 25, 1798. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 10 a.m.–4:15 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 A Day in Old New Castle. The oldest house and garden tour in the nation includes programs at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum and the New Castle Green. Downtown New Castle. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission free at the New Castle Court House Museum. Admission charge at other venues. 302-322-5774.

Saturday, May 28, 2022 “Time Traveling Tea.” Program in which lead historical interpreter Juliette Wurm explores the time when the court house building served as a restaurant called the Old Court House Tea Room which was in operation from the 1920s until the 1950s. Complimentary tea and snacks provided. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 11:30 a.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Remaining division programs in April 2022 In addition, the division will be presenting three programs listed below during the remainder of April.

Thursday, April 21, 2022 “The Federalist Views of James A. Bayard.” Living-history theatrical performance in which lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone portrays Delaware’s James A. Bayard, a prominent member of the Federalist Party and one of the leading voices opposing the war, as he prepares to leave for treaty negotiations with Great Britain. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Part three of the four-part 2022 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series — “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 5 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 King’s Day. Celebration of the birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in a program that will also explore royal titles and Delaware’s Dutch connection. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 10 a.m.–4:15 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, April 28, 2022 “Stories of the Dauntless Women of the War of 1812.” Lecture by historic-site interpreter Susan Emory exploring the brave women from America, England and Canada who played important roles in the war effort. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided. Final installment of the four-part 2022 Coffee-Hour Lecture Series — “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 5 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

