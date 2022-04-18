Williston Barracks/Arrest Warrant, DLS
CASE#: 22A1002237
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Carl Exantus, Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2022 @ 18:01 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Underhill, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant, DLS
ACCUSED: Kira Burgess
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 18, 2022 at approximately 1516 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 15 near the intersection of Park Street in the Town of Underhill for an observed equipment violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kira Burgess (27) of Cambridge, VT. Burgess's license was found to be under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont as well as there being an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear. Burgess was taken into custody without incident and later lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for the outstanding arrest warrant.
COURT ACTION:
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC
BAIL: $100
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
