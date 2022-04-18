Williston Barracks/Arrest Warrant, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Carl Exantus, Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2022 @ 18:01 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Underhill, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant, DLS

ACCUSED: Kira Burgess

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 18, 2022 at approximately 1516 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 15 near the intersection of Park Street in the Town of Underhill for an observed equipment violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kira Burgess (27) of Cambridge, VT. Burgess's license was found to be under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont as well as there being an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear. Burgess was taken into custody without incident and later lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for the outstanding arrest warrant.

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC BAIL: $100

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time