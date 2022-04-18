Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,511 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/Arrest Warrant, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Carl Exantus, Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2022 @ 18:01 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Underhill, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant, DLS

ACCUSED: Kira Burgess

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 18, 2022 at approximately 1516 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 15 near the intersection of Park Street in the Town of Underhill for an observed equipment violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kira Burgess (27) of Cambridge, VT. Burgess's license was found to be under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont as well as there being an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear. Burgess was taken into custody without incident and later lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for the outstanding arrest warrant.

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME: 

COURT: Lamoille 

LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC

BAIL: $100

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111

You just read:

Williston Barracks/Arrest Warrant, DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.