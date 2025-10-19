Berlin Barracks // DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3007327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2025 at 1817

INCIDENT LOCATION: N MAIN STREET, WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: DUI REFUSAL

ACCUSED: KRISTINA BRADSHAW

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/18/2025, the Vermont State Police came into contact with Kristina Bradshaw at the above location. Bradshaw admitted to having operated a vehicle and showed signs of impairment. Bradshaw was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bradshaw was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/20/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

