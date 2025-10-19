Submit Release
Berlin Barracks // DUI Refusal

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3007327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                        

STATION:           BERLIN BARRACKS          

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME:  10/18/2025 at 1817

INCIDENT LOCATION: N MAIN STREET, WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: DUI REFUSAL

 

ACCUSED:        KRISTINA BRADSHAW                                       

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/18/2025, the Vermont State Police came into contact with Kristina Bradshaw at the above location. Bradshaw admitted to having operated a vehicle and showed signs of impairment. Bradshaw was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bradshaw was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI Refusal.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   11/20/2025 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

 

 

