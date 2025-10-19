Berlin Barracks // DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007327
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 10/18/2025 at 1817
INCIDENT LOCATION: N MAIN STREET, WATERBURY, VT
VIOLATION: DUI REFUSAL
ACCUSED: KRISTINA BRADSHAW
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/18/2025, the Vermont State Police came into contact with Kristina Bradshaw at the above location. Bradshaw admitted to having operated a vehicle and showed signs of impairment. Bradshaw was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bradshaw was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/20/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
