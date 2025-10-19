WILLISTON BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, CRIMINAL DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1008163
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10-19-2025 @ 1050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 84, Williston
VIOLATION:
1. Violation of Conditions of Release
2. Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Ronald D. Finkley
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 19th, 2025 at approximately 1050 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop subsequent to an observed moving violation on I-89 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 84 in the town of Williston.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ronald Finkley (age 53) of Colchester, VT. Investigation determined that Finkley was violating Conditions of Release by operating a motor vehicle and was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license as a result of prior DUI convictions.
Finkley was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS. Additionally, Finkley was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Insurance. He was subsequently released roadside.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-02-2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
