Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Says Oregon Schools Should Not Expose Young Children to Issues Related to Sex and Gender
Our kindergarteners need to get plenty of exercise, make friends, and prepare to learn. Discussions regarding human sexuality or gender at a very young age in school are neither useful nor appropriate”SALEM, OR, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bud Pierce, a Republican candidate for Oregon Governor, spoke out today about reports that affect our educational system. No longer is the Department of Education (DOE) just focusing on educating students in math, science, reading, and writing. Gender identity and sex-ed topics are being introduced to children as young as five.
In the OREGON HEALTH EDUCATION STANDARDS AND PERFORMANCE INDICATORS for grades K-12, the DOE instructed districts to create materials aligned with new policies in fall 2018. These policies include kindergarteners and 1st graders be taught to “recognize that there are many ways to express gender.” Children just a few years older are to be educated to “recognize differences and similarities of how individuals identify regarding gender...communicate respectfully with and about people of all gender identities, gender expressions, and sexual orientations...define sexual orientation,” and “recognize differences and similarities of how individuals identify regarding gender or sexual orientation.”
Dr. Pierce believes young children should be learning about numbers and letters, colors, and symbols. “Our kindergarteners need to get plenty of exercise, make friends, and prepare to learn. Discussions regarding human sexuality or gender at a very young age in school are neither useful nor appropriate,” he said. “This is a parental prerogative.”
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has spoken out, opposing Parental Rights in Education legislation in other states. Such rules are designed to hold off on discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity for children from kindergarten through third grade. They also allow parents to access their children’s education and health records and require schools to notify parents of changes in their child’s health, both physical and mental.
“Parents send their children to school to replace ignorance with great education and knowledge. Our education system’s first priority is to focus on getting children ready for life and work. These issues need to be approached in cooperation with parents. These subjects should only be introduced at age-appropriate levels,” added Pierce.
Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.Budpierce.org. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.
