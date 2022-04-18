Death of Saskatchewan Inmate

CANADA, April 18 - Released on April 18, 2022

On Friday, April 15, a 25-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS before the inmate was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert. The inmate was declared deceased at the hospital at approximately 10:45 am on Saturday, April 16.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will be conducting an internal investigation, and working with the Prince Albert Police Service and the Coroners Service as they complete their own investigations.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Next of kin have been notified.

This death is not related to COVID-19.

