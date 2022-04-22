Dejero Unveils 5G EnGo Mobile Transmitters for Newsgathering, Sports Coverage, and Media Production
The new Dejero EnGo 3x combines superior 5G performance, multi-camera inputs and 4K UHD resolution with unparalleled video quality
EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x unlock unmatched 5G technology, providing 4K UHD video transmission, and multi-camera support for broadcasters and production companies
We’re quadrupling the number of antennas per modem and offering wider support of cellular bands for greater performance and reliability.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejero will unveil its new EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x 5G-native mobile transmitters with integrated internet gateway at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas. The greatly anticipated new additions to the EnGo family combine superior 5G performance, multi-camera support and 4K UHD resolution with unparalleled video quality for broadcast and media production markets.
EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x feature a completely redesigned RF and antenna architecture to maximize cellular signal quality and unlock the full potential of 5G connections, unlike other solutions in the market.
“We’re quadrupling the number of antennas per modem and diversifying the antenna types. It’s incredibly complex to add so many antennas to a small, portable device without compromising performance and reliability, which we’ve achieved. It’s just not as simple as replacing 4G modems with 5G modems,” explains Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero.
The new 5G EnGo transmitters feature 4x4 MIMO antennas to achieve greater reliability, lower latency and faster speeds. Dejero made modifications to the EnGo to ensure optimal antenna isolation. “We’ve seen other 5G mobile transmitters in the market using 4G antenna design principles where interference by antennas placed too close together negatively impacts reliability, especially in areas where cellular signals may be weak, or where many cellular devices are competing for network bandwidth,” continued Monterroso.
Diversity of cellular bands was another key design consideration. For EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x, Dejero selected modems that support a broad range of cellular bands to enhance 5G performance. Monterroso explains its importance for global use: “We support additional bands used by carriers in the US, Canada, Australia, China, Korea, and Latin America that other 5G mobile transmitters can’t connect to. It can make a huge difference for reliability.”
EnGo 3x boasts multi-camera support for up to four fully frame-synced HD feeds. Dejero’s new remote production transmitter is perfect for capturing feeds from multiple cameras in a single unit, reducing the cost and complexity of multi-camera sports and live event productions. The additional camera inputs can be licensed when needed for ultimate flexibility.
The ability to transmit in 4Kp60 10-bit HDR with eight audio channels delivers unparalleled video quality at extremely low latencies. With more sports and major live event viewers willing to pay a premium to watch in the highest definition possible, Dejero anticipates this will quickly become a popular feature. Furthermore, 4K live feeds can greatly benefit film, television and commercial productions to make it easier for distributed teams not located on set to monitor and detect lighting and color balance issues in real-time. This is paramount for avoiding expensive reshoots. The 4K UHD feature does not require a separate licence, unlike competing solutions.
EnGo 3, designed for newsgathering in locations where 5G networks have been widely deployed, incorporates all of the new features of the EnGo 265, introduced in December last year. It reliably transports broadcast-quality live video from remote locations while also providing resilient, high-bandwidth internet access, all in one single device. With glass-to-glass latency as low as half a second over bonded cellular connections, it also delivers greater security with AES 256 encryption, a security-hardened Linux OS and a cryptoprocessor to authenticate the hardware.
The 5G networks bonded by EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x transmitters can be combined with other wireless networks, including Wi-Fi and GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed line (cable/DSL/fiber) wired networks thanks to Dejero’s award-winning Smart Blending Technology. This technology intelligently manages the fluctuating bandwidth, packet loss, and latency differences of the individual connections in real-time, providing enhanced reliability, expanded coverage and greater bandwidth.
In newsgathering and remote production scenarios, field crews can use GateWay mode to quickly and seamlessly transfer very large files, connect to their newsrooms and MAM systems, publish content on social media, and access other internet resources.
For more information, please visit Dejero at NAB 2022, booth W2722, LVCC, Las Vegas 24-27 April, 2022 or at go.dejero.com/engo.
About Dejero
Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com.
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners
