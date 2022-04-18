The plan would create a system called Care Court that would allow for family, community members, probation officers and others to refer people for services if they have schizophrenia or another mental illness.
Success of Gavin Newsom’s plan to tackle severe mental illness could hinge on California’s housing efforts
