CDCR Apprehends Offender Who Walked Away from San Diego Reentry Facility

SAN DIEGO — Special agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) apprehended Kajuan Walker this morning in San Diego. Walker had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in San Diego on April 14.

Walker, 28, was arrested without incident and was transported to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Walker’s case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Walker was sentenced to CDCR from San Diego County on June 27, 2018, to serve a nine-year sentence for second-degree robbery as a second-striker and possession of a controlled substance. He had been housed in the MCRP since March 24, 2022, and was scheduled to be released in May 2024.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

