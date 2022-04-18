Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,507 in the last 365 days.

CDCR Apprehends Offender Who Walked Away from San Diego Reentry Facility

SAN DIEGO — Special agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) apprehended Kajuan Walker this morning in San Diego. Walker had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in San Diego on April 14.

Walker, 28, was arrested without incident and was transported to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Walker’s case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Walker was sentenced to CDCR from San Diego County on June 27, 2018, to serve a nine-year sentence for second-degree robbery as a second-striker and possession of a controlled substance. He had been housed in the MCRP since March 24, 2022, and was scheduled to be released in May 2024.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

###

You just read:

CDCR Apprehends Offender Who Walked Away from San Diego Reentry Facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.