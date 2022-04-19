In Latest Company Expansion, Infinitely Virtual Establishes All-Flash Data Center in Phoenix
Los Angeles Cloud Infrastructure Pioneer Takes Wraps Off New, State-of-the-Art Facility in Arizona, Leverages AMD/Juniper Strategy
The Phoenix Data Center is a testament to IV’s growth, dynamism and customer focus”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extending its robust growth, cloud pioneer Infinitely Virtual today announced that it has built a fast, secure, data center in Phoenix, architected around the company’s new Juniper and AMD platforms implementing IV’s E.V.E. strategy and featuring all-flash tiers 1-3. The Phoenix Data Center is scheduled to fully come online in September.
— Adam Stern, CEO and Founder
At the core of the Phoenix DC is E.V.E. 3.3, IV’s proprietary Enterprise Virtualization Environment (https://www.infinitelyvirtual.com/eve.html), along with support for IV’s four-tier storage model from day one. Tiers 1-3 will implement an “all-flash” SSD system; Tier 4 will remain on spinning disk. Tiers are separated by speed, Tier 1 being the fastest (Higher IOPs) and Tier 4 being ideal archive storage.
“The Phoenix Data Center is a testament to IV’s growth, dynamism and customer focus,” said Adam Stern, CEO and founder. “As we have in Boston, we’re adding value to our infrastructure and future-proofing our customers’ investment. The Phoenix Data Center upgrades our capabilities significantly, in areas that range from performance to storage capacity to security and more.
“While our roots are in Southern California, we’ve been fortunate to experience sustained growth and to gain a truly global footprint,” Stern said. “We regard expanding to Phoenix as a vote of confidence in our model of meeting the hosting and infrastructure needs of small and midsize businesses.”
First rolled out in 2021, E.V.E. 3.3, IV’s most ambitious infrastructure upgrade to date, is built in part around AMD Infinity Guard, a modern, multi-faceted approach to data center security. AMD Infinity Guard delivers an industry-leading set of modern security features that help decrease potential attack surfaces as software is booted, executed, and processes critical data. With its “ZEN” architecture, AMD processors are designed to be highly resistant to today’s sophisticated attacks, helping protect sensitive data, avoid downtime, and reduce resource drain. “E.V.E. is a conceptual model that now ties security-as-a-process to the industry’s foremost hardware platform,” Stern said.
E.V.E. was designed with several goals in mind:
o 100 percent customer uptime
o Near-physical server performance
o Absolute data protection
o Support for high value custom services
o Industry cost leadership
o Industry environmental leadership
E.V.E. consists of three major layers, each made up of four sub-layers. Each layer and sub-layer represents a basic building block of the environment. The major layers, from the bottom up, include the Physical Layer, the Network, Server and Storage Layer and the Virtualization Layer.
For additional information, visit www.infinitelyvirtual.com.
About Infinitely Virtual: The World's Most Advanced Hosting Environment.
Infinitely Virtual is a leading provider of high quality and affordable Cloud Server technology, capable of delivering services to any type of business, via terminal servers, SharePoint servers and SQL servers – all based on Cloud Servers. Infinitely Virtual has earned the highest rating of "Enterprise-Ready™" in Skyhigh Networks’ CloudTrust™ Program for four of its offerings -- Cloud Server Hosting, InfiniteVault, InfiniteProtect and Virtual Terminal Server. Founder and CEO Adam Stern is a member of the Forbes Technology Council. Infinitely Virtual was established as a subsidiary of Altay Corporation, and through this partnership, the company provides customers with expert 24×7 technical support. More information about Infinitely Virtual can be found at: http://www.infinitelyvirtual.com, @iv_cloudhosting, or call 866-257-8455.
