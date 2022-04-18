THE COUNTDOWN TO THE #BLACKEQUITYCON CONFERENCE BEGINS
Social Proof reports there are less than 7 weeks remain for the largest entrepreneur conference
This conference is needed to help our community grow and learn. An individual should not feel stuck in their job or life. ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are less than 7 weeks to register for the #BLACKEQUITYCON Conference. The conference will bring together 3000+ attendees and some of the most innovative, thought-provoking, informative creative and entrepreneurs. Social Proof Podcast and BYOBlive proudly announce the inaugural #BLACKEQUITYCON Conference. The conference will take place in the vibrant city of Miami, Fl, between June 9-10, 2022, at the James L. Knight Center, with two days devoted to convening creatives and entrepreneurs in an environment where attendees get to learn, network, and collaborate. This multi-touchpoint conference with authorities in the following topics: financial literacy, NFT, Cryptocurrency, insurance, trading platforms, asset creators, health and wellness, and more. With the conference drawing closer, interested parties are encouraged to register to get their tickets at https://blackequitycon.com/.
— David Shands
The Social Proof Podcast is the number one rated premiere podcast for entrepreneurs starting, growing, or scaling their businesses. Hosted by Entrepreneur Coach David Shands and his co-host Donni Wiggins, David and Donni interview successful entrepreneurs on all levels to share their stories and give listeners practical advice on navigating and succeeding in entrepreneurship. David has been an authority in the entrepreneurship arena helping individuals make the transition from their job to their dream. This podcast provides resources, information, and support for entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit The Social Proof Podcast .
BYOBlive (Build Your Own Brand Inc.) is an executive production organization that connects, leads, and forms integrated networking, community, and conference events.
According to the Harvard Business Review, people of color make up only 8% of management, and less than 4% are corner-office executives at Fortune 500 companies. Statistics moves the needle on why Social Proof Podcast is one of the top podcasts in business. “This conference is needed to help our community grow and learn. An individual should not feel stuck in their job or life. “Shands said. Social Proof and BYOBlive chose Miami as the backdrop for this inaugural event, given its reputation as the new mecca for Black creatives and entrepreneurs. The conference is proud to partner with dozens of local, minority, and female-owned businesses and vendors to help cultivate the best experience for attendees.
