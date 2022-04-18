Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,514 in the last 365 days.

MK Nature Center hosts native plant sale April 22

The annual native plant sale will be held this coming weekend at the MK Nature Center at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. Sponsored by the Pahove Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society, the sale offers gardeners an opportunity to buy native plants for their landscaping projects.

Online ordering of plants begins Friday, April 22 and will continue through April 25 or while supplies of plants last. The order form will be posted at noon on April 22 at www.idahonativeplants.org.

Orders will be available for curbside pick-up at the nature center beginning Saturday, April 23 until April 25. Orders may be picked up by appointment between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. When ordering, please note options for curbside pick-up appointments.

“Native plants are adapted to our area. They offer many benefits including drought tolerance, beauty and as pollinator attractors,” said Vicky Runnoe, Conservation Education Supervisor at the MK Nature Center. “Once established, native plants will thrive with minimal effort on your part. Pollinators such as honey bees, native bees, butterflies and hummingbirds will find your yard a perfect habitat, giving you the opportunity to observe these fascinating creatures.”

All purchases support the Idaho Native Plant Society and MK Nature Center and will provide lasting benefits to your neighborhood wildlife.

You just read:

MK Nature Center hosts native plant sale April 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.