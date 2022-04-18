MK Nature Center hosts native plant sale April 22

The annual native plant sale will be held this coming weekend at the MK Nature Center at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. Sponsored by the Pahove Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society, the sale offers gardeners an opportunity to buy native plants for their landscaping projects.

Online ordering of plants begins Friday, April 22 and will continue through April 25 or while supplies of plants last. The order form will be posted at noon on April 22 at www.idahonativeplants.org.

Orders will be available for curbside pick-up at the nature center beginning Saturday, April 23 until April 25. Orders may be picked up by appointment between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. When ordering, please note options for curbside pick-up appointments.

“Native plants are adapted to our area. They offer many benefits including drought tolerance, beauty and as pollinator attractors,” said Vicky Runnoe, Conservation Education Supervisor at the MK Nature Center. “Once established, native plants will thrive with minimal effort on your part. Pollinators such as honey bees, native bees, butterflies and hummingbirds will find your yard a perfect habitat, giving you the opportunity to observe these fascinating creatures.”

All purchases support the Idaho Native Plant Society and MK Nature Center and will provide lasting benefits to your neighborhood wildlife.