Southbound Loop 101 in West Valley closed near I-10 late tonight

PHOENIX – A short stretch of southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) near Interstate 10 in the West Valley will be closed tonight for overhead sign work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound Loop 101 will be closed between McDowell Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (April 19). Both southbound Loop 101 ramps to I-10 (east- and westbound) will be closed.

Detour: Drivers on southbound Loop 101 can exit at Thomas or McDowell roads and use local roads, including 91st or 99th avenues, to reach I-10 beyond the overnight closure.

The sign work is part of an ongoing $12.5 million pavement improvement project along I-10 between I-17 and Avondale Boulevard. The project is scheduled for completion by this summer.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.