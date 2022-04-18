Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,502 in the last 365 days.

Southbound Loop 101 in West Valley closed near I-10 late tonight

I-10InWestPhoenixADOTfilePhoto2021 (1).JPGPHOENIX – A short stretch of southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) near Interstate 10 in the West Valley will be closed tonight for overhead sign work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound Loop 101 will be closed between McDowell Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (April 19). Both southbound Loop 101 ramps to I-10 (east- and westbound) will be closed.

Detour: Drivers on southbound Loop 101 can exit at Thomas or McDowell roads and use local roads, including 91st or 99th avenues, to reach I-10 beyond the overnight closure.

The sign work is part of an ongoing $12.5 million pavement improvement project along I-10 between I-17 and Avondale Boulevard. The project is scheduled for completion by this summer.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

You just read:

Southbound Loop 101 in West Valley closed near I-10 late tonight

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.