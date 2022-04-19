Bombora Named a Leader in 7 G2 Spring 2022 Reports
B2B Intent leader mentioned in 39 total reports with high marks in Buyer Intent Data Tools, Sales Intelligence, and Marketing Account IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced that it has been named in 39 G2 reports for Spring 2022, with recognition as a leader in seven reports and as a high performer in one. This was the eighth consecutive period that Bombora has been named a leader in two of G2’s grid reports: the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools and the Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence.
Bombora’s Company Surge® data was lauded throughout the reviews for delivering both value and ease of use to marketing and revenue teams. One Company Surge® reviewer said, “I would highly recommend this tool for anyone who is looking for an Intent Data solution. It is hands down the best out there on the market. I did a very in-depth competitor analysis and Bombora came out on top.”
“Bombora's intent data is a valuable predictor of companies that are in buying cycles and ready to have a conversation. It's been a critical part of our ABM strategy to drive higher engagement, eliminate campaign waste, and improve metrics like return on ad spend and CAC,” said a separate five-star review.
Bombora’s recognitions include:
-Leader: Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools
-Leader: Mid-Market Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools
-High Performer: Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence
-Leader: Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
-Leader: Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
-Leader: Small-Business Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
-Leader: Momentum Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
-Leader: Momentum Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools
“Glowing customer reviews and recognition via an industry leader like G2 are even further measures of our company’s success,” said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. “We make achieving outcomes easy for sales and marketing teams because our B2B Intent data is available wherever these teams need to utilize the insights. We believe that sustainability and accuracy of data are inseparable, and a must to deliver the greatest performance. The widespread adoption of our solutions and our own accelerating momentum validates this.”
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. For more information on Bombora’s inclusion in the G2 Spring 2022 reports and access to the reviews, visit Bombora’s G2 page.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
