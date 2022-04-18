Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory presents Angelo Ellerbee, founder/CEO of Double XXposure Media Relations (4/19 & 4/21, 9 pm EDT)

Angelo Ellerbee joins The Foxworth Theory, Tues 4/19 & Thurs 4/21 on The Foxworth Theory Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on its own network found on www.thefoxworththeory.com

This week’s guest (Tues. 4/19 and Thurs. 4/21, 9 pm EDT) is Angelo Ellerbee, founder and CEO of Double XXposure Media Relations. For 50+ years, the Newark, NJ native has built a unmatched global legacy of excellence from publicity to artist relations and even fashion and design, Ellerbee’s visionary leadership has guided artists right to the top of the charts from Dionne Warwick to Robert Kool Bell of Kool & the Gang and several others. Ellerbee never forgets the importance of creative excellence and media as a strategy and platform to uplift artists of today.

UPCOMING GUESTS ON THE FOXWORTH THEORY
4/26 & 4/28 – Dr. Lance Shipman Young
5/3 & 5/5 – Eileen Shapiro
5/10 & 5/12 – Marsha Heygood
5/17 & 5/19 – Dr. Claire Nelson
5/24 & 5/26 – Andrea Hickson-Martin
5/31 & 6/2 – Dr. B.J. Douglass
6/7 & 6/9 – Aimee Griffin Munnings
6/14 & 6/16 – Chester Higgins

