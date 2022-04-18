Join Clean Ocean Access on April 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 a.m for the Aquidneck Island Earth Week Cleanup Family Event
NARRAGANSETT BAY, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all, is partnering with Bike Newport for an exciting cleanup event on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 from 11:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.
Register online: www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-week-neighborhood-cleanup-tickets-311960962637
Join Clean Ocean Access and Bike Newport for a family-friendly event at Miantonomi Park. Let's celebrate Earth Week together with this neighborhood cleanup at our park with walking and pliking (picking up litter while biking).
This family-friendly event will include:
- Guided tree walks in the park led by the Newport Tree Conservancy, leaving at 11:30, 12:30, and 1:30.
- Free seedlings to take home.
- Waste sorting relay races.
- Woodsy the Owl!
- Creativity Station.
- Cleanups in the park on foot, or Pliking* (heading out on your bike to collect around town Prizes for the largest number of items collected, largest haul, most creative repurposing idea)
Bring your family and friends for a fun weekend in the park, cleaning up the environment and enjoying games, art, and nature. Join us on April 23rd, 2022 from 11:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.
Register on Event Brite: www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-week-neighborhood-cleanup-tickets-311960962637
About Clean Ocean Access:
Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. Since we began in 2006, COA has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. COA is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. Our founding programs of CLEAN, OCEAN, and ACCESS focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Grounded by our values, COA strives to achieve our vision through our mission to inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors.
For more information, please visit: www.cleanoceanaccess.org
Chelsea Swift
Rose & Gold Agency
