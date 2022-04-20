Sustainable Superfood Helps Reduce Meat Consumption, Protects Environment
Tech entrepreneurs serve up fresh, green spirulina as potent protein source
Spirulina is a source of dense, satisfying protein. The trick, up until now, has been how to grow, harvest and share this amazing superfood in a way that is exciting for people who like real food.”BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Earth Day, Greenspring Farms has made it easy for anyone to go green with fresh spirulina. While many smoothie enthusiasts are familiar with powdered forms of this plant-based superfood, Greenspring’s fresh, live-harvested spirulina offers consumers a practical way to reduce resource-intensive meat consumption and replace it with an appealing whole food that is healthier and better for the environment.
— Sasha Robinson, cofounder of Greenspring Farms
Greenspring’s co-founders, Dr. Aaron Wolf Baum and Sasha Robinson, have perfected a proprietary system to grow spirulina sustainably in completely covered, filtered pools that produce the highest quality crop - all while protecting groundwater and using fewer resources. Crops of the company’s 100% fresh spirulina are harvested, packed and shipped the same day for maximum freshness and potency.
“Spirulina is a fascinating single-celled organism that grows in an expanding spiral to create a source of dense, satisfying protein,” says Robinson. “The trick, up until now, has been how to grow, harvest and share this amazing superfood in a way that is not only palatable, but with a taste and texture that is positively exciting for people who like real food,” he adds.
Full of vitality, essential nutrients, and complete plant-based protein, Greenspring’s fresh spirulina is creamy like a spreadable cheese with an herby flavor somewhere between avocado and spinach. It is raw, living and an ideal way to get vegan protein. The flavor sits as a mellow and creamy background, making it a simple way to add vibrant plant-based nutrition to a variety of nourishing recipes, from smoothies and dips, to soups and appetizers.
“Our journey with spirulina all started with taste,” notes Wolf Baum, who had been growing and eating spirulina since his engineering days. “We wanted to spread the word about this amazing food which was used by the Aztecs and the Kanembu people of Africa as a source of nourishment. As a team committed to doing something that is healthier for us – and our friends and families – we are proud that we have created a sustainable system that is also better for the environment,” he says.
The nutrients in fresh spirulina are super-concentrated and highly bioavailable, yet free from the bad taste and contaminants that may be found in its processed, dried counterpart. Fresh spirulina is a highly efficient source of whole-food plant protein. It contains all eight essential amino acids, ten of the twelve nonessential amino acids, antioxidant beta carotene, minerals such as iron, gamma-linoleic acid (GLA) and more.
Calorie for calorie, Greenspring Farms’ fresh spirulina contains:
-Twice the protein of beef
-5 times the protein of quinoa
-Twice the protein of lentils
Per serving it also contains:
-100 times the antioxidant Vitamin A of blueberries
-Double the antioxidant Vitamin A of spinach
-5 times the iron of spinach
-Double the folate of kale
Greenspring Farms spirulina is sold online at https://www.freshspirulina.com in 8oz (SRP $39.99) and 16oz (SRP $64.99) glass jars, with free shipping. After three weeks extra spirulina can be frozen in an ice cube tray. For tips and recipes visit https://www.freshspirulina.com/spirulina-recipes.
ABOUT GREENSPRING FARMS
Located in Brentwood, Calif., Greenspring Farms believes that the best things in life come from small groups of people dedicated to making a big difference. By growing nutritious food in a truly sustainable way, the Greenspring team offers every customer the opportunity to enjoy fresh local food grown by people who care, that truly nourishes body and soul. The result: Less Land. Less Water. More Good Food. For more information visit www.freshspirulina.com.
