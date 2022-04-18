Lenoir City Utilities Board Selects FiberRise to Lead Grid Advancement and Next Generation MultiGigabit Fiber Deployment
Lenoir City Utilities Board Announces the Selection of FiberRise to lead their Community Wide Grid Advancement and Next Generation MultiGigabit Fiber DeploymentHUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March of 2022, the Lenoir City Utilities Board (LCUB) selected FiberRise as their strategic engineering and solution partner to advance fiber forward to the entire community, which includes Lenoir City, Loudon County, Roane County, Knox County, and the town of Farragut. This project entails one of the nation’s most advanced fiber to distribution grid modernizations combined with a multi-gigabit all fiber broadband solution and will be offered to 100% of customers in the area.
LCUB seeks to implement a fiber-optic system to support its electric operations. This system will allow for broadband service to all customers within their ratepayer base. LCUB is certain this plan will improve electric reliability within the operating territory. Additionally, this implementation will provide much needed broadband service being demanded by their ratepayers to support educational services, health services, community, and municipal requirements.
With the help of FiberRise, LCUB will be able to offer Lenoir City, Loudon County, Roane County, Knox County, and the town of Farragut a state-of-the-art fiber to the distribution grid and fiber broadband internet within the next three years. The rapid rollout of this complex initiative will include installing 1,600 miles of fiber-optic cable to modernize the electrical grid in these areas and will serve 100% of the community.
“We met with numerous firms to identify the best partner to help us continue our heritage of exceptional service to our community. FiberRise was the best choice for us to complete this important mission. Their history of delivering complex projects on time and on budget combined with their servant’s heart culture were important factors in our decision.” – M. Shannon Littleton, General Manager of LCUB
“Our company was founded to enable electric utilities to bring fiber and innovation together to serve communities across our great country. We are honored that LCUB trusts us to accomplish this important mission.” – Jaxon Lang, CEO of FiberRise
LCUB’s service region is in East TN, adjacent to Knoxville. They service approximately 72,000 electric customers in a four-county service region, which makes LCUB the eighth largest utility among the 154 Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) distributors. The community is diverse and represents all types of employers and lifestyles.
The impact of installing fiber broadband internet in a rural community is monumental. Fiber-optic connection is linked to lower unemployment rates, stimulate job growth and retention, support healthy population growth, lead to higher home values, and higher rates of new business formation.
