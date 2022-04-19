Submit Release
DealPoint Merrill Sells ‘Class A’ Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Property in Benbrook, Texas

DealPoint Merrill sold the 112,000 SF, two-story, 982-unit, Class "A" climate-controlled self-storage supercenter for $20 million.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill, an owner and operator of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings sold the 112,000 sq. ft., two-story, 982-unit, Class "A" climate-controlled self-storage supercenter with a 10,036 square foot Goodwill in Benbrook, Texas. The asset sold for $20 million.

Located in a desirable suburb and thriving region of Benbrook, Texas, the facility is directly off Interstate 20 and ideally located in the retail cluster along Highway 377/Benbrook Boulevard.

About DealPoint Merrill:

Based in Los Angeles since 1985, DealPoint Merrill and its affiliates have established a long-term national track record of success with a scope of operations encompassing development and construction. The company's senior management team and shareholders have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of the development and redevelopment.

For more information, please visit us at www.DealPointMerrill.com

