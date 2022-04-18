Submit Release
Pipe lining project begins in northwest Wyoming

LANDER, Wyo. — A $516,969 pipe lining project has started north of Lander on US287.  The project includes grading, culvert lining, culvert replacement, asphalt pavement surfacing, fencing and other work at various locations in northwest Wyoming.  

The project's prime contractor is Wilson Brothers Construction, Inc., of Cowley, Wyoming.

The contractor's schedule calls for asphalt removal and culvert replacement beginning this week on US287 at mileposts 7.14 and 7.81, north of Lander, with paving starting as early as next week.  

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 10 minutes with stopped conditions and single-lane traffic controlled by a portable traffic signal," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Wilson Brothers Construction in October 2021. Contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151.  

