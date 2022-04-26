Submit Release
New Abaco DEVPX3 OpenVPX Development Chassis Cuts Costs and Time to Market

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMETEK Abaco Systems announces the new DEVPX3 development chassis, aligned to both OpenVPX and SOSA™ standards, providing a flexible, cost-effective platform for open-standards-based application development, integration, and testing. The chassis helps you maintain a robust, fast-paced development program by being able to quickly demonstrate and prove the end capability of your 3U VPX solutions at a system or board level.

The lab-ready DEVPX3 development chassis allows sensor and system solutions providers to shorten lab and demonstration schedules by providing a fast and efficient way to stay up to date on VPX advancements from Abaco and its partners. By re-using existing boards or purchasing economical in-stock air-cooled variants, software and firmware time to market is also shortened.

With eight individual slots, the DEVPX3 supports both conduction and air-cooled Abaco 3U modules aligned to OpenVPX and SOSA standards. The open frame and backplane are quickly configured with off-the-shelf cabling or rear transition modules.

“The DEVPX3 OpenVPX development chassis gives our customers an easy and economical way to solidify and accelerate their own systems as well as enable future products and programs,” says Pete Thompson, vice president of product management, Abaco Systems, “The introduction is yet another example of how Abaco supports our customers by providing exactly what they need from board to lab to rugged production solutions.”

About Abaco Systems:
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.

Abaco Systems is a business unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of more than $5.5 billion.

www.abaco.com

Rich Mintz - Global Marketing Director
Abaco Systems / AMETEK
Richard.Mintz@ametek.com
