New SBCs From Abaco Feature Latest Intel® Technology, Deliver Highest Performance with 100GbE

Abaco launches two new single board computers with 100GbE capability.

3U and 6U Intel-based OpenVPX computers aligned to SOSA™ Standard

— Pete Thompson, vp of product management, Abaco Systems
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two new rugged computers from Abaco Systems feature the recently introduced Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processor delivering powerful 100Gb Ethernet (100GbE) capability.

The HPC2812 6U VPX high performance computer (HPC) and the SBC3612D VPX single board computer (SBC) are Abaco’s first 100GbE computationally intensive 6U and 3U SOSA-aligned boards. Both computers provide the building blocks needed in 6U and 3U form factors for high performance, mission-ready systems.

The computers are deployable across a wide range of applications ranging from commercial and industrial projects to transportation and infrastructure. They are also deployable on aerospace and defense applications including ISR, radar and EO/IR. Delivering increased compute density in fewer physical slots, the computers meet demands for single slot compute density and remedies to throughput bottlenecks.

The HPC2812 and SBC3612D plug-in cards (PIC) include the Xeon® D-2700 processor (formerly known as Ice Lake) to form the multi-processing compute engine core of Abaco’s OpenVPX high performance and 100GbE capable product portfolio.

The 6U HPC2812 multiprocessor PIC is designed with dual (20 cores per node) Xeon D 2700 CPUs, per node 100GbE with RDMA data plane and dual PCIe Gen4 expansion planes (P2 and P5). The computer also includes 128GB DDR4 memory per node.

The 3U SBC3612D compute intensive PIC (plug-in card) offers a 16-core Xeon D-2700 CPU, 100GbEwith RDMA data plane and PCIe Gen4 expansion plane (x8 or x16 widths).

“Abaco is committed to giving our customers solutions with the latest technology like 100GbE,” says Pete Thompson, vice president of product management for Abaco Systems. “The HPC2812 and SBC3612D have the technology that meets our customers’ requirements for extremely high performance in demanding, rugged environments.”

SBC3612D/HPC2812 More Information
SBC3612D Data Sheet
HPC2812 Data Sheet

About Abaco Systems

Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.

Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of more than $5.5 billion. www.abaco.com

Rich Mintz - Global Marketing Director
Abaco Systems | AMETEK
Richard.Mintz@abaco.com
