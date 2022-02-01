Great Graphics and Video Flexibility Highlight Abaco’s New GRA116OP HP GPGPU Designed with NVIDIA A2000™ Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Abaco System’s GRA116OP high-performance GPGPU delivers outstanding video and graphics output flexibility with the latest graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies. Based on the NVIDIA® Ampere™ architecture using the NVIDIA A2000™ platform, the HPC’s 3U VPX VITA 65 form factor graphics output is ideal for rugged defense, aerospace and industrial applications.
The GRA116OP combines general-purpose computing on graphics processing units (GPGPU) computing, AI inferencing, deep learning, sensor processing and data analytics with highly flexible graphics and video I/O configurations. Its GPU node is equipped with 8 GB GDDR6 graphics memory with ECC, 2560 CUDA® cores.
The new high-performance GPGPU also includes 80 Tensor cores (3rd gen), 20 RT cores (2nd gen), and delivers up to 9.3 TFLOPS floating-point 32 performance with CUDA™ and OpenCL™ support. Additionally, the platform provides a 128-bit wide memory bus for 192 GB/s peak memory bandwidth.
To minimize video latency, real-time video and data streaming are achieved with NVIDIA GPUDirect™ RDMA. The GPU also delivers real-time performance for encoding applications with dedicated H.265 and H.264 encode and decode engines.
Pete Thompson, vice president of product management for Abaco Systems, says “By incorporating the powerful NVIDIA A2000 platform into the GRA116OP HPC, Abaco again demonstrates its commitment to delivering the latest high performance GPU technologies and video output available.”
Graphics/video outputs are available in four configuration options:
• x2 DisplayPort, x2 Single-Link DVI-D outputs
• x4 Single-Link DVI-D outputs
• x4 DisplayPort outputs
• x2 Single Link DVI-D, x2 3G-SDI
The GRA116OP HP GPGPU also helps reduce bottlenecks and increase system performance with the latest Gen 4 PCIe fabric interface supporting both x8 lanes and x4 lanes and optimizing expansion plane bandwidth to adjacent single board computer (SBC) boards.
Air- and conduction-cooled versions of the GRA116OP are available. The HP GPGPU can consume from 35W to 95W depending on the factory configuration. Windows and Linux drivers are provided for x86 based platforms.
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace and defence, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.
Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com
