Broadway Road closure in both directions nightly (April 19-22) between 48th and 52nd streets

Broadway Road in Tempe to close in both directions nightly (April 19-22) between 48th and 52nd streets

PHOENIX – Motorists who travel on Broadway Road between 48th and 52nd Streets at night, should be prepared to take detours beginning Tuesday, April 19, through Friday, April 22. Construction crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will close Broadway Road in both directions for bridge work nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. The westbound I-10 on-ramp and the eastbound off- and on-ramp at Broadway Road will also be closed.

Drivers on Broadway Road who need to access westbound Broadway Road should travel north on Priest Drive to University Drive, head west on University Drive to State Route 143 and travel south on SR 143 to access Broadway Road west of the closure. Drivers on westbound I-10 who need to access westbound Broadway Road should exit at 40th Street and use southbound 40th Street to access Broadway Road west of the closure.

Drivers on Broadway Road who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should travel south on 48th Street to Southern Avenue and travel east to northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure. Drivers on eastbound I-10 who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should exit at Baseline Road and use eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure.

ADOT encourages travelers to download the project’s free mobile app, The Curve, to receive real-time traffic information and updates.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.