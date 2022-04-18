Olivia Wallauer Gray and Ashley Deland Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Olivia Wallauer Gray, guiding the startup, Circular Path Ashley Deland, Award-Winning Business Consultant, Marketing Strategist and CEO of Deland Marketing Candice Georgiadis

“Flowers don’t grow without dirt” It’s weird as this may sound, I think this quote can relate to a lot of different things.” — Olivia Wallauer Gray, guiding the startup, Circular Path

What are your “5 Things You Need To Lead a Successful Fashion Brand”. Please share a story or example for each.

Listen to consumers. By listening and knowing your consumer, you can create and manufacture products that they want and need. You are also able to market to them more efficiently and connect with them on a more personal level. When I first started creating the line, I made sure to not only look into the trends related to our target market, but I also looked through social media trends, brick and mortar stores, etc.

Have strong values and brand identity. We value sustainability and we strive to make that the forefront of all our decisions. By having a strong aesthetic, high quality product and values, your consumer will align all of these things with your brand name as you grow. During product development, we had to make a decision where we had the opportunity to create a product that was a little cheaper, but did not have the highest amount of recycled materials — or — have a price point that was a little higher, but maintain our values with a higher percentage of recycled materials. We ultimately decided to go with the higher price point and stick with our sustainability values.

Teamwork and communication. This allows daily operations to run smoothly and be able to identify issues if they come up. Our team had to stay on top of communication since we were mostly all working remotely. We often had weekly 6am meetings to go over any new developments, questions or ideas. I spoke with my technical designer several times a week making sure that we both stayed up to date on samples, measurements and any other updates.

Ashley Deland, Award-Winning Business Consultant, Marketing Strategist and CEO of Deland Marketing

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Currently, as a soon-to-be mother of her first child, a full-time Business Consultant and CEO of a busy marketing agency, I see now more than ever the obstacles that woman must go through when deciding to expand their family.

Not only do we have the traditional gender roles placed upon us, but we also have the demanding needs of motherhood alongside being a good companion and spouse, put on our shoulders.

There are so many more hurdles that we have to go through to empower our business and achieve the level of success we’re craving.

Ultimately, the reality is that it’s our careers that suffer as a result of all the other competing demands.

On top of all that, gender equality in the workplace is still a very real thing.

As someone that was in a high position within the corporate world, in a predominately male-dominated sector with a male boss, the reality is that females get looked at differently in business.

On a collective level, there is still a continuation and mindset around powerful positions remaining in the favour of men.

Although we have made remarkable progress in acquiring positions of power and authority, we still have a long way to go and I personally will not stop fighting to help woman’s advancement in the world of entrepreneurship, small business and in the corporate world.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Change the narrative.

We have disconnected ourselves from the reality of what’s going on in the world of business and the powerful grip it has in the purview of men.

The mentality that “women are going to want to have kids and not want to work” is a big problem.

Our personal preferences and lifestyle choices are not “obstacles” to our success, we have just become masters of balancing work and family.

Instead of being encouraged to go part-time or shift to another “less demanding” position that ultimately deconstructs our careers and encourages us to step back from the power positions, we should be focusing on what are logical demands within the workplace and assessing expectations for all genders.

