TCAD Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Releases Volunteer Impact Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In conjunction with National Volunteer Week, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) released its annual Volunteer Impact Report today.

The report details the significant difference volunteers make statewide by participating in multiple programs administered by the Commission.

“Volunteers are often unsung and unseen heroes. As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, I want everyone to know how much value these selfless individuals contribute to ensure the health and independence of our aging population,” said TCAD Executive Director James Dunn. “These Tennesseans inspire confidence in the notion that we all have a role to play in improving our communities, and I encourage us all to follow their example.”

Beginning in 2020, TCAD began tracking volunteer data across its programs, which culminated in the inaugural Volunteer Impact Report last year. You can view the full 2022 report here.

Highlights from the report include:

Over 9,000 volunteers donated their time and personal resources to at least one program.

Almost 375,000 hours of service were completed by volunteers across the state.

In total, the hours put in by Tennesseans represent over $11 million of in-kind contributions.

Click here for more information on volunteering with TCAD’s programs.