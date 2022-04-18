Sarah Chase of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation to Appear on 4/20 Virtual Cannabis Legislation for Veterans
Sarah A. Chase, Executive Director of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) to appear on Alternative Therapies: Cannabis Panel, streaming on Facebook live at 4 p.m. EST., Wednesday, April 20th.
Headquartered in New York City with an advocacy arm in Washington, D.C. IAVA is solely focused on connecting, uniting and empowering veterans from the post-9/11 era, the predominance of whom served and fought in the Middle East conflicts over the past two decades.
The Alternative Therapies: Cannabis Panel to stream on Facebook Live This Wednesday, April 20, 4-5 p.m. EST.
Among the dozens of other major issues on which the organization focuses, high among them is the matter of access to legal, medical cannabis products, to which thousands of veterans have turned as an alternative to opioids and other treatments for the lingering effects of military service, ranging from insomnia and anxiety to treatment of injuries, wounds and PTSD.
“Nearly ninety percent of IAVA members have expressed just how important alternative therapies, like cannabis, have been in treating health conditions sustained during their service,” said Victor Bohm, US Air Force veteran and IAVA’s Senior Director of Digital Engagement. “Events like this are critical because they allow us to share critical information about the alternative therapies available to veterans and help explain what leaders like IAVA, the Balanced Veterans Network, and the Council on Federal Cannabis Regulation are doing to help increase access for our community.”
According to both Bohm and others fighting this battle, the need for both expanded public awareness and actual, impactful legislation was never more vital than it is today.
“In our community, we have thousands of veterans utilizing cannabis as an alternative to pharmaceuticals,” said Ron Millward, founder and president of the Balanced Veterans Network, a 501(c)(3) organization created to provide a safe space for the education, advocacy, and empowerment of alternative therapies for veterans. “We have witnessed countless people take their health and wellness into their own hands and advocate for a better, more balanced way of living. Veterans deserve options and should not be penalized for how they choose to heal post-service.”
Bohm and Millward will join CFCR’s Chase for a frank discussion about the potential future of federal legislation dedicated to this cause.
“Access to safe and legal cannabis is critical for many veterans who return from service with physical or mental wounds,” Chase said. “We have the responsibility to work with the VA, veterans groups, patient advocacy groups and the federal government to ensure that safe and legal products are available to help them, either as medicine or as therapy.
“Our veterans have done their duty and it’s time the government does right by them. Now is the time for our government to make cannabis safe and legal for our veterans by decriminalizing and destigmatizing at the highest federal level.”
To access the program on Wednesday, April 20 at 4:00 p.m., please click here.
ABOUT CFCR
The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC. The mission of CFCR is to assist the government, and specifically federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations. Our overarching goal is the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of consumers, the professions, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them. We do this by serving as a conduit for informed scientific research, inclusive education, and by mainstreaming the best practices that enable the industry to maximize its potential. For additional information please visit www.uscfcr.org and follow us on social media @USCFCR.
ABOUT IAVA
IAVA is the voice for the post-9/11 veteran generation. With over 425,000 veterans and allies nationwide, IAVA is the leader in non-partisan veteran advocacy and public awareness. We drive historic impacts for veterans and IAVA's programs are second to none. Any veteran or family member in need can reach out to IAVA’s Quick Reaction Force at quickreactionforce.org or 855-91RAPID (855-917-2743) to be connected promptly with a veteran care manager who will assist. IAVA’s The Vote Hub is a free tool to register to vote and find polling information. IAVA's membership is always growing. Join the movement at iava.org/membership.
ABOUT BALANCED VETERANS
The Balanced Veterans Network (BVN) provides education, advocacy, and empowerment of alternative therapies for veterans and their families. BVN is a community that shares knowledge and camaraderie to combat the suicide epidemic, addiction, homelessness, and loss of purpose after leaving the military service. Finding balance in life is a mental, physical, and spiritual journey. Learn more about Balanced Veterans Network at www.balancedveterans.com or on social media @balancedveterans.
