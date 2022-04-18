Sarah Chase of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation to Appear on 4/20 Virtual Cannabis Legislation for Veterans

Sarah A. Chase, Executive Director of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) to appear on Alternative Therapies: Cannabis Panel, streaming on Facebook live at 4 p.m. EST., Wednesday, April 20th.

Headquartered in New York City with an advocacy arm in Washington, D.C. IAVA is solely focused on connecting, uniting and empowering veterans from the post-9/11 era, the predominance of whom served and fought in the Middle East conflicts over the past two decades.