Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation April Webinar on Providing a Safe and Legal Pathway for Medical Cannabis Use

Dr. Rachel Patterson is the Senior Director for Federal Relations and Policy of the Epilepsy Foundation where she focuses on health care access and disability rights, including safe and legal access to cannabis for people with epilepsy.

Dr. Peter Grinspoon is the Primary Care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an Instructor at Harvard Medical School. He is the author of the memoir ‘Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction’ and is a member of Doctors for Cannabis Regulation.