Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation April Webinar on Providing a Safe and Legal Pathway for Medical Cannabis Use
Dr. Rachel Patterson is the Senior Director for Federal Relations and Policy of the Epilepsy Foundation where she focuses on health care access and disability rights, including safe and legal access to cannabis for people with epilepsy.
Dr. Peter Grinspoon is the Primary Care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an Instructor at Harvard Medical School. He is the author of the memoir ‘Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction’ and is a member of Doctors for Cannabis Regulation.
Next CFCR Event Scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. EST.WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Institutes of Health, despite the increasing prevalence and acceptance of medical cannabis use among the general public, the evidence required by physicians to use cannabis as a treatment has been found to be generally lacking.
“Research on the health effects of cannabis and cannabinoids has been limited worldwide, leaving patients, health care professionals, and policymakers without the evidence they need to make sound decisions regarding the use of cannabis and cannabinoids,” is the Institute’s official position, released through a formal statement.
On Thursday, April 28, as part of their ongoing monthly webinar series the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) will take an in-depth look at the current legislation in Congress and the various pathways forward for safe and legal access. The conversation will center around the pros and cons of medical use cannabis with a focus on what the latest research tells us about the future of cannabis and our ability to gain new insights from expanding research.
The webinar will take place, online, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. EST.
The program will be moderated by CFCR’s Executive Director Sarah A. Chase along with Council Advisory Board Member Jack Jacobson, a cannabis, energy and education practices advisor for Thompson Coburn LLC. The panel will consist of Rachel Patterson, Senior Director for Federal Relations and Policy of the Epilepsy Foundation; Dr. Jacqueline French, professor of Neurology at NYU the Grossman School of Medicine and Founder/Director of the Epilepsy Study Consortium; Dr. Peter Grinspoon, Primary Care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital; Amanda Kain, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Cannabis Caucus, co-chaired by Rep. David Joyce (R-OH)Co-Chair of the Cannabis Caucus and Reginald Babin; Chief Counsel to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
Through their monthly presentations, which takes place over the ON24 Video Conference Platform, CFCR has explored various facets of the cannabis industry and the legislative movements. Last month’s seminar – which focused on Understanding Real World Evidence on the Effectiveness of Cannabinoid Products -- drew nearly 100 attendees.
Ongoing webinars will take place on the second or third Thursday of every month (depending on holidays), to spotlight a wide range of industry professionals and focus on preparing to regulate and regulating today’s legal cannabis molecules and products. Each webinar will consist of a 40-minute interactive conversation followed by approximately 20-minutes of moderated audience Q&A for a total run-time of approximately one hour.
Speaker Profiles for the April 28 Webinar:
Dr. Rachel Patterson
Dr. Patterson is Senior Director of Federal Relations & Policy at the Epilepsy Foundation, where she focuses on health care access and disability rights, including safe and legal access to cannabis for people with epilepsy. She has previously served at Health Management Associates, the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, and the Association of University Centers on Disabilities. Rachel has an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA in Politics from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Dr. Jacqueline French
Dr. French is a professor of Neurology in the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Founder/Director of the Epilepsy Study Consortium, an academic group that has performed a number of early phase clinical trials in epilepsy and has developed new methodologies for epilepsy trials. Dr French has focused her research efforts on development of new therapeutics for epilepsy, and new methodologies for clinical trials. She has authored over 300 articles and chapters, is the editor of three books, and lectures internationally on clinical trials and use of antiepileptic drugs.
Dr. Peter Grinspoon
Peter Grinspoon, M.D. is a primary care physician and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Instructor at Harvard Medical School and a certified Health and Wellness Coach. He is a Contributing Editor to Harvard Health Publications as well as a TEDx Speaker. He is the author of the memoir ‘Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction’. He is a board member of the advocacy group Doctors for Cannabis Regulation. He is a former Associate Director of the Massachusetts Physician Health Service helping physicians with addiction and mental health issues. He advises several companies.
Amanda Kain
Amanda Kain serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Policy Director for Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14) where she oversees the Congressman’s portfolio as the lead congressional Republican on cannabis reform. Known for being not only one of the most bipartisan members of congress and a Cardinal leader of the House Appropria-tions Committee, Congressman Joyce secured and enacted into law the only federal programming to allow for the cost of state and local cannabis expungements. Amanda Kain is a native of Northeast Ohio , a graduate of Dickinson College and member of the Congressman’s team for over four years.
Reginald Babin
Reginald Babin serves as Chief Counsel to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Before joining the Office of Leader Schumer in March 2017, Reginald spent three years in the Office of Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-LA), serving as Legislative Director and Counsel. Prior to joining Rep. Richmond’s Office, Reginald served as Associate Counsel to the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, Subcommittee on Federal Contracting and Oversight.
To register for this CFCR’s webinar series, please visit: https://www.uscfcr.org/events. For additional information, please visit uscfcr.org.
ABOUT CFCR
The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC. The mission of CFCR is to assist the government, and specifically federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations. Our overarching goal is the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of consumers, the professions, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them. We do this by serving as a conduit for informed scientific research, inclusive education, and by mainstreaming the best practices that enable the industry to maximize its potential. For additional information please visit www.uscfcr.org and follow us on social media @USCFCR.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Steve Winter, Brotman | Winter | Fried, swinter@aboutbwf.com, 202-468-8100
Kim Prince, Proven Media, kim@provenmediaservices.com, 480-221-7995
Sarah Chase, Executive Director
Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation
+1 202-518-5359
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn