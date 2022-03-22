Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) to Deliver Keynote at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
Sarah A. Chase, the executive director of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation in Washington, D.C., will be the MCST Class of 2022 convocation speaker on May 18.
“I’m deeply honored for the opportunity to enrich this community and to speak enthusiastically with the dedicated students graduating from this program.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah A. Chase, executive director of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR), has been selected as the keynote speaker for the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy’s Masters of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics (MCST) Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, 5 p.m. at the Universities of Shady Grove (USG) in Rockville, Md.
The focal point of Chase’s comments will underscore the burgeoning opportunities for “qualified graduates to advance the forward movement of this growing industry – both responsibly and for the betterment of society,” Chase says. A two-year graduate program based at USG, the School of Pharmacy’s program blends online instruction with face-to-face experiences to prepare graduates to respond to the increasing demand for medical cannabis with an understanding of the basic science and clinical uses of the plant. Launched in 2019, it is the first master of science degree program of its kind in the nation.
Chase will speak to the program’s 215 graduates, a diverse mix of health care professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, cannabis industry experts, and advocates, all of whom share CFCR’s values and concerns about ensuring public health, safety, and good science.
“The inaugural class of 2021 celebrated their graduation virtually, so this is the first time this program has staged their graduation ceremony in person since the inception of the program,” Chase said. Furthermore, the Council’s executive director will find herself in good company, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, will serve as the keynote speaker for the University of Maryland, Baltimore the next day.
In her role as CFCR’s executive director, Chase spearheads the agency’s overall mission to assist and encourage the government – and federal regulatory agencies in particular – to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based common sense cannabis regulations. “Our overarching goal is the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of the consumers, professionals, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them,” she said.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah Chase as our keynote speaker for the 2022 MCST graduation ceremony,” said Chad Johnson, PhD, co-director of the School of Pharmacy’s MS in MCST program and faculty in the department of pharmaceutical sciences. “CFCR’s mission to partner with universities, industry, and research organizations in advancing the scientific understanding of cannabis aligns with our program’s goal to provide our students with an understanding of the basic science and clinical uses of the cannabis plant. Our graduating students will benefit from her words of wisdom and encouragement."
For Chase, the honor of delivering the keynote to such a vital and trailblazing educational audience serves to profoundly substantiate the vision and mission of CFCR, key among which is to further the Council’s key objective to support both scientific research and political legislation. “I’m deeply honored for the opportunity to enrich this community and to speak enthusiastically with the dedicated students graduating from this program,” she said. “These graduates are both the foundation and the future of our industry.”
For additional information, please visit uscfcr.org. For additional information about the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy’s MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics Program, visit https://bit.ly/37QoFDV.
About CFCR:
The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC. The mission of CFCR is to assist the government, and specifically federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations. Our overarching goal is the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of consumers, the professions, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them. We do this by serving as a conduit for informed scientific research, inclusive education, and by mainstreaming the best practices that enable the industry to maximize its potential. For additional information please visit www.uscfcr.org.
