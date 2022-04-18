Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market is Expected to Develop at A CAGR of 4.24 Percent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyclic olefin copolymers, which are utilised in engineering thermoplastics, have a unique combination of qualities, such as extraordinary transparency, low density, and outstanding optical characteristics (COCs). Thermoplastics with high tensile strength, chemical resistance, and fatigue resistance are known as COC elastomers. In the construction business, COC elastomers are employed. Carbon can keep its physical properties when subjected to high temperatures and pressures, making it a great material for aeronautical applications. COCs are used in a wide range of fields, including packaging, medical and healthcare, optical and optics, electronics, and others. COC is utilised to replace traditional flexible polymers such as PVC, Polyamide, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyacrylonitriles in a number of applications, including food packaging, medical equipment, and speciality pharmaceutical packaging. COC is also employed in medical device manufacturing. COC is suitable for a wide range of packaging applications in the pharmaceutical industry, which has increased demand, due to its unique properties. The electrical and electronic sectors in both developed and emerging countries are driving the growth for cyclic olefin copolymers market. The rising demand for cyclic olefin copolymers in fields like pharmaceutical packaging, as well as the expansion and growth of various end-user industries, particularly in emerging nations, will have a direct and positive impact on the market's future growth rate. The development of cyclic olefin copolymers as microfluidic materials, as well as an increasing emphasis on technological breakthroughs and modernization of production processes, will all contribute to the market's expansion.
Raw material demand and supply will be insufficient due to the lockout and price volatility, posing a significant impediment to the market's expansion. According to industry experts, cyclic olefin copolymers market growth will be limited by high expenses connected with research and development talents, as well as significant international trade barriers.
Influence of the Pandemic:
Some countries that rely on the production of cyclic olefin copolymers have seen their demand for their goods decrease. On the other side, countries with a limited supply of raw materials have suffered as a result of global trade restrictions. Hundreds of thousands of employees in the cyclic olefin copolymers market have begun to work around the clock to ensure that the material needed on the front lines arrive on schedule. Demand for produced COCs kept the market constant during the early stages of the pandemic. The scarcity of raw materials, on the other hand, resulted in later commercial disruptions. COC played a key role in controlling the virus's spread, which included everything from medical supplies to food packaging. All of these factors combine to ensure that the demand for cyclic olefin copolymers remains stable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Findings of the Report:
• The packaging section of the cyclic olefin copolymers market is expected to be the most significant segment of the market throughout the forecast period, according to the end-use industry. The world's largest manufacturer of cyclic olefin copolymers, ZEON CORPORATION, which is situated in the APAC region, is likely to account for a substantial percentage of the worldwide cyclic olefin copolymers market in the future years. In the Asia-Pacific area, Japan is the market leader in terms of cyclic olefin copolymer production and consumption. It is the only cyclic olefin copolymer factory in the local area. Cryolefin copolymers are in high demand in the Asia-Pacific area, which is driven by factors such as population density and economic development.
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. expanded its network and product offerings to a global audience in January 2018 after acquiring ARRK Corporation, a Japanese provider of development support services.
• TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH stated that it would buy the Polyplastics Group, a global supplier of engineered thermoplastics, to bolster its position in the North American cyclic olefin copolymer industry. ZEONEX C2420, a new type of cyclo olefin polymer (COP) having crystalline (stereoregular) properties, has been introduced to the market by Zeon Corporation. In addition, the company has begun mass manufacture of the material.
Key Market Participants in the Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market
• Dow
• JSR Corporation
• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
• Polyplastics Co., Ltd.
• TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH Co. Ltd
• Zeon Corporation
• Other Market Participants
Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market
By Type
• Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)
• Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP)
By Grades
• Resin
• Film
By End Use
• Packaging
• Health Care
• Diagnostics
• Optics
• Electronics
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
