In this COVID Era, Legaroo Assist is like traveling abroad with a lawyer by your side.

Legaroo Assist expeditiously addresses legal issues abroad by helping travelers in general, as well as students, business travelers, expats and digital nomads.
Legaroo Assist, which now covers near 100 countries. is a unique and expeditious solution for urgent and unforeseen legal events abroad, providing legal advice to assess, assist and solve the issue."ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Travelers fear two things while traveling: Unexpected medical bills and unexpected legal bills.
In both cases, these unexpected bills can become quite costly, and sadly are not widely covered by the Travel Industry. Please notice that Insurance and Assistance companies may provide comprehensive products directed at medical assistance and concierge services, but ultimately, do not provide an effective and expeditious legal assistance.
Before the Pandemic, legal aid wasn’t a key issue for the insurance and assistance models and of course nor was it to the retail players of the travel industry. However, in this Covid Era, traveling with access to an in-destination legal provider became a “must have”.
Put yourself in the shoes of a Traveler who by mistake, chance, risk or by being a victim is involved in an unforeseen and urgent legal event abroad. If no proper legal assistance is provided in a timely manner, then that situation can certainly -negatively- escalate if: It’s an unknown legal environment; there are cultural and language barriers; and most importantly if the Traveler doesn’t even know how to contact the appropriate legal advisor. Therefore, a bad decision can become quite expensive and ineffective.
Additionally, one disseminated misconception is that your Embassy and Consulate (if you’re American or British) would assist in a legal issue that you may face abroad, just to be saddened by the reality that the reach of your government assistance generally is limited to receiving a list of lawyers, at Traveler’s own cost. The second misconception is that my Employer’s law firm or my family’s lawyer has worldwide access to in-destination local legal counsel, which in the majority of cases is not true, but even if it turns out to be partially accurate, -generally speaking- these local corporate law firms are certainly not structured to provide an expeditious legal counsel outside of their corporate law nature, in detriment of attention to simple to complex issues faced by the traveler.
"After deep market research, Legaroo developed Legaroo Assist, which now covers close to 100 countries. Legaroo Assist is a unique and expeditious solution for urgent and unforeseen legal events abroad, providing local legal advice to assess, assist and hopefully provide steps to solve the issue." As mentioned by Alex Thompson, CEO of Legaroo.com
Legaroo Assist is designed to address legal issues abroad by helping travelers in general, as well as students, young travelers, business travelers, expats and digital nomads.
