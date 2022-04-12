Legaroo & The Legal Plan Consultants announce their partnership to provide legal assistance to US inbound travelers

It's like traveling with a "just-in-case" retained lawyer. Helping partners navigate the unique challenges of bringing legal programs to market

The agreement was executed in New York City on February 24, 2022 and formalizes the synergies both companies bring in assisting travelers in times of legal need

When traveling abroad most people don’t understand the laws of the country they are in which can lead to unexpected, costly and serious consequences. ” — Alex Thompson

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legaroo™ and the Legal Plan Consultants are proud to announce their partnership in bringing legal assistance coverage to inbound travelers to the United States. This partnership capitalizes on the strengths of both companies. Legaroo expands its well-known legal service assistance program to the U.S. while the Legal Plan Consultants enlarges its portfolio offering through its proprietary attorney network.The exclusive agreement was executed in New York City on February 24, 2022. The agreement formalizes the synergies both companies bring in assisting travelers in times of legal need. Alex Thompson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Legaroo stated “This partnership fulfills a real need for travelers with legal assistance. Our company was founded because we understood the desire for legal assistance for travelers that was not being met by the travel industry. When traveling abroad most people don’t understand the laws of the country they are in which can lead to unexpected, costly and serious consequences. The Legaroo Assist program -available in nearly 140 countries by end of this year- provides assistance through local law firms to deliver peace of mind in the event of an urgent and unforeseen legal event during their trip.”Brian Caron, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of the Legal Plan Consultants added, “Legaroo is the best in class organization and has a superb track record in providing international legal assistance . We are excited to utilize our network of law firms to provide assistance in times of urgent and unforeseen legal issues for our international travelers. The partnership will help both organizations grow their business in the U.S.”Legaroo was founded by a team of creative and driven entrepreneurs that came together to make life easier for the international traveler. Our Legaroo Assist product will be available in nearly 140 countries by end of this year and is a big part of fulfilling our commitment to the international traveler. For more information please visit: www. legaroo.com The Legal Plan Consultants, LLC., was founded by two veterans of the group legal plan industry, each with over 20 years of experience. Our company’s goal is to provide affordable administrative, marketing, and consulting solutions to businesses delivering their legal programs to diverse markets. For more information please visit: www.legalplanconsultants.com

