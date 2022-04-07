Submit Release
Legaroo complements safety and prevention while traveling, by helping international travelers solve urgent legal needs

Legaroo.com

Legaroo Keyboard

In this Covid Era, why it's a must have to travel abroad with a "just-in-case" retained lawyer.

Legaroo.com is traveling internationally with a "just-in-case" retained lawyer.”
— Alex Thompson
ARLINGTON, VA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a global legal provider, Legaroo (www.legaroo.com) has helped travelers in distress in several situations, from transit tickets to lost documentation.

However, we’ve noticed a new trend in the current Covid19 Era.

Travelers may face new in-destination requirements that sometimes are speedily approved by governments, even if these new requirements are enforced while a trip has already started, to the surprise of the Traveler.

One legal issue that is becoming commonly experienced is the questionable Covid19 PCR tests.

A great number of countries ask for a Negative PCR test to enter the country, endorsing the responsibility to the airline to verify the certificate before boarding a flight. So going back to the trend, we’ve noticed that a huge black market has evolved in fake and false PCR tests specially in Latin America and Asia.

So, considering that the Travelers are visiting foreign soil, they don’t know the legal environment they’re dealing with. As an international visitor you don't get to play the "ignorance card" of local rules, adding to the situation language and cultural barriers it can really jump from simple issue to a complex one.

Sometimes, out of no fault of their own, travelers get scammed by being sold a fake negative Covid test, when the Traveler shows up at the airport, the airline checks on the government system, and finds out the PCR test does not exist, or it’s false. Now, the Traveler faces a legal charge.

For example, in some countries, Legaroo has helped in cases, in which by providing a false PCR test at the airport, the Traveler gets punished by: 1) Not allowed to take the flight back home, 2) Is detained by the airport police and served to a nearby court. 3) Is presented with charges which are not punishable by jail, however, punishable with an economic fine. 4) Must be presented before a Judge either to comply with the suggested fine and pay it or stay in the country and face trial (again the penalty will not involve jail time-however how long will you have to stay in the country to face the judicial process and hire lawyers?). 5) Once you opt for payment of the fine, then, you’re able to take a valid PCR test. 6) You fly back home (However, you probably will allow to fly back home one day after, so additional expenses are considered, such as Lawyer’s fees, Hotel, meals and even airline charges).

So, at least, by having the Legaroo Assist service, it will provide you with expeditious Lawyer’s advice, it will eventually cover all of the lawyer’s fees (depending on the purchased plan). BUT, most importantly, you have traveled with a “just-in-case retained lawyer” who knows that particular legal environment and is beside you to assess, study and propose solutions to your legal issue. Of course, in English.

Legaroo is a complement to Duty of Care obligations and definitely provides peace of mind to Parents (when kids travel), Companies (when their executives are on the road), and without any doubt any Traveler who believes safety and prevention should be a priority when budgeting a trip (you may be the most responsible traveler, but legal issued may happen to you in foreign soil as a victim). Legaroo.com is here to help.

Alex Thompson
Legaroo INC
alex@legaroo.com
Legaroo Assist, what is it?

