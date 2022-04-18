Iowa 3 Proposed Improvements to be discussed in Dubuque County

AMES, Iowa – April 18, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting to discuss the proposed improvements to Iowa 3 from South of Dubuque County Road C9Y in Sageville to 0.7 mile North of Boy Scout Road. The existing pavement will be removed and reconstructed.

The Iowa DOT is providing two meeting formats for the public meeting: in person and an at your own pace virtual meeting. Depending on COVID conditions, in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim.

In-person public meeting:

Date/Time: April 28, 2022 between 4:00 and 6:00 pm

Location: ECIA Large Conference Room, 7600 Commerce Park., in Dubuque

Format: The in-person public meeting will be conducted utilizing an open house format. Iowa DOT staff and consultants will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by April 21.

At your own pace meeting:

Date/Time: Anytime between April 28 (around Noon) – May 9, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “IA 3 Own Pace”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed improvement and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

Comments must be received by May 9, 2022 to be considered.

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Sam Shea, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, email sam.shea@iowadot.us

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH, a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4745

#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.