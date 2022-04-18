Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Size projected to grow at over 4.4% CAGR to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Advancement in radiation technology and rising prevalence of cancers is fueling revenue growth in the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.

Dosimetry phantoms in radiation therapy treatment plays a vital role in ensuring the accuracy of a planned dose. Quality assurance phantoms are primarily used for calibration and characterization of delivery devices. Apart from that, phantoms are used for verifying distributions of modeled (planned) dose. Emerging economies are currently capable of providing better radiation treatment due to rapid advancements in medical technology.

The Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The report contains extensive analysis of the market in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2020, PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement with QRM GmbH. PTW became the sole global distributor of QRM's tissue-equivalent phantoms from to beginning of January 2021.

The Cobalt-60 segment in the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period. Cobalt-60 is primarily used to maintain the appropriate level of radiation and destroy malignant cells in tumor and cancer treatment.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.0% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on medical technology and governmental support are supporting growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Linear Accelerators

Cobalt-60

High-Dose Radiation

Low-Dose Radiation

Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

Intraoperative Radiotherapy

Neutron Beam Therapy

Brachytherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancers

Skin Cancer

Other

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

