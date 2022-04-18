Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market is Expected to Increase at A CAGR of 13.06%
Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market is Expected to Increase From USD 17.4 Million In 2018 To USD 46.9 Million In 2026PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A tendon is a fibrous structure that joins one tendon to another. It is both strong and flexible. Ligaments, a fibrous band of connective fibres that keep the bones together at the joints and gives support for the interior organs, supports the lungs. Collagenous fibres are tightly packed in the white ligament, whereas elastic fibres are densely packed in the yellow ligament. An artificial tendon, which is a fabric that is stronger than the native tendon, is used to replace a torn tendon. Bio-component fibres such as polyacrylonitrile fibre, polypropylene fibre, PET fibre, and polyNaSS poly make up the artificial tendon. They're used to help the Achilles tendon heal faster. While the new tendon sheath is being produced, an artificial ligament must be used as a temporary replacement for the tendon sheath. One of these ligaments is used to repair or replace a damaged ligament, such as the anterior cruciate ligament.
The global artificial tendons and ligaments market is growing due to an increase in sports-related injuries, increased governmental initiatives to raise awareness about artificial tendons and ligaments, and increased R&D activities in artificial ligaments and tendons. A rising need for less invasive procedures, technical advancements in surgical methods, and an ageing population more vulnerable to tendon and ligament injury is all contributing to the market's future growth. However, healthcare professionals are hesitant to adopt artificial tendons and ligaments, owing to weak reimbursement laws and excessively high coinsurance.
Furthermore, many people are unaware of the need of sports-related safety practises, which can lead to a variety of injuries ranging from minor to severe, including fractures. According to the Parliament of the United Kingdom's Accident and Emergency (A&E) data, an estimated 165,000 incidents of sports-related injuries were treated in A&E departments across England in 2016. Synthetic tendons and ligaments for knee, ankle, and tendon reinforcement are expected to become more widely available as a result of the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures, government initiatives aimed at raising awareness about sports injuries, and technological advancements in surgical methods. Thus, these factors are propelling the artificial tendons and ligaments market.
COVID-19 Pandemic Influence: While vaccines are critical in limiting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a number of research are underway to see if COVID immunizations are linked to arthritis. This is the situation presently because practically all forms of vaccination have been linked to detrimental effects in the past. It will likely be feasible to identify whether people are more likely to acquire autoimmune illnesses after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, product development in the artificial tendons and ligaments market will take on a whole new meaning, with the guarantee that COVID vaccines will have the least impact possible on such products.
Key Findings – Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market:
• Corin Australia made headlines in March 2021 when it announced that it will be distributing the Ligament Augmentation and Reconstruction System, which had been in operation for nearly two decades (LARS). The LARS series includes more than twenty items that can be utilised for a variety of lower and upper limb augmentation applications. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave marketing approval to this implant in December 2020, which is intended to be used as an alternative to ACL reconstruction for the treatment of ACL injuries.
• According to industry predictions, an increase in the incidence of ACL injuries would fuel significant growth in the knee injuries portion of the artificial tendons and ligaments market through 2030.
• According to the forecast, hospitals and clinics category would develop rapidly between 2022 and 2030, depending on the end-use. The increasing frequency of tendon repairs performed in outpatient settings with short hospital stays is one of the key causes for this development. Clinics and hospitals also offer a wide range of reconstruction and repair services, which is propelling the industry forward in the next years. Between 2022 and 2030, the artificial tendons and ligaments market in North America is expected to grow at a healthy rate.
Competitors:
• Artelon
• Corin
• Cousin Biotech
• FX Solutions S.A.S.
• LARS
• Mathys AG Bettlach
• Neoligaments
• Orthomed
• Shanghai Pine & Power Biotech Co., Ltd.
• Xiros Ltd.
• Other Market Participants
Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market:
By Application
• Knee Injuries
• Shoulder Injuries
• Foot and Ankle Injuries
• Other Injuries
By End User
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Specialty Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Others
By Demography
• Kids
• Adults
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
