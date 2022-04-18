Troop F Weekly Report 04-11 to 04-17-22

Incident Type: OAR

Date: 4/15/2022

Town: easton

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was conducting traffic enforcement in Easton and observed a vehicle speeding. After conducting a traffic stop and an investigation, it was discovered the driver had a revoked driver’s license. The man admitted to knowing it was revoked and that he should not have been driving. Sgt. Clark issued the man a criminal summons for OAR and helped him arrange to have a licensed driver come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: Criminal Speeding / Driving to endanger

Date: 4/15/2022

Town: bridgewater

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed a vehicle driving more than 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted, and it was found that there were other passengers in the vehicle. The driver stated he was in a hurry to get home. Cpl. Quint issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more and a criminal summons for driving to endanger.

Incident Type: fictitious inspection

Date: 4/17/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was driving through Patten when he observed a vehicle with what appeared to be a fictitious inspection certificate displayed and had a defective exhaust. A traffic stop was conducted and after an investigation it was found that a photograph of a 2021/2022 inspection sticker was taped to the windshield. The driver was issued a criminal summons for displaying a fictitious inspection sticker.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 4/14/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle committing a traffic infraction. After stopping the vehicle and investigating, it was found the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a criminal summons for OAS and helped him arrange to have a licensed driver come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: False attachement / oas

Date: 4/14/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement and was driving through Houlton. He observed a vehicle displaying a 2017/2018 inspection certificate as well as two different registration plates front and rear (one being animal welfare and one being a normal passenger plate). A traffic stop was initiated and after an investigation it was determined the man fraudulently attached the plates and had a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a criminal summons for both violations.

Incident Type: crash / OUI

Date: 4/14/2022

Town: dyer brook

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for OUI and later posted bail. The man was driving south, crossed into the far-left lane striking a guardrail. The man was not injured but his truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: Traffic arrest

Date: 4/11/2020

Town: St. Francis

Trooper: TR. martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin stopped a Saint Francis woman for speeding. Tr. Martin learned the woman’s license was suspended for failure to pay fines and she had a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear. When Tr. Martin returned to address the suspension, she presented him with her driver’s license. The woman was summonsed criminally for possession of a suspended license. She also received traffic citations for operating after suspension and failure to provide proof of liability insurance. The woman was told to take care of her warrant.

Incident Type: Recover stolen property

Date: 4/13/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: TR. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin received a complaint from a Van Buren man of stolen catalytic converters being located on his newly purchased property. Tr Martin recovered four catalytic converters and is working with Tr. Desrosier on trying to locate the victims.

Incident Type: Oas

Date: 4/13/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: TR. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr Martin received information of a Van Buren woman operating with a suspended license and had two warrants for her arrest. The woman was last known to be in the Limestone area. Tr Martin gave the information to the Limestone Police Department. Approximately an hour later, Tr Martin located the vehicle in Limestone. Tr Martin stopped the vehicle, and the operator was the woman he received the information on. The woman was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic citation for failure to display a valid inspection certificate.

Incident Type: Harassment

Date: 4/13/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: TR. Martin

Brief Synopsis: A Van Buren woman made a complaint she was being followed around town by another woman and her mother. The pair were driving in front of the victim’s apartment complex and giving her the middle finger. The daughter and mother were issued harassment warnings and told to stay away from the other party.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 4/13/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr Martin received information of a Van Buren man with an outstanding probation revocation warrant. Troopers Martin and Levesque located the man at his mother’s apartment. The man was arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 4/14/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: TR. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr Martin was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he spotted a defective motor vehicle. Tr Martin spoke with the operator and learned the operator’s license was suspended. The operator was issued a criminal summons for operating after suspension and a traffic citation for failure to display a valid inspection certificate.

Incident Type: VCR, OAS, False Plates

Date: 4/16/2022

Town: Fort Kent

Trooper: TR. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin observed a vehicle displaying an expired inspection certificate in Fort Kent. Tr Martin stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. The operator said he bought the vehicle from his employer and hadn’t fixed any of the defects or registered it. The previous owner’s license plates were still on the vehicle. Tr. Martin conducted a license check on the operator and learned his license was suspended and he was on bail. The operator was summonsed for violation of conditional release, operating after suspension, and attaching false plates.

Incident Type: Spec. K-9

Date: 4/17/2022

Town: Limestone

Trooper: TR. Levesque

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and Rocco were called to assist the Aroostook County Sheriff’s office in clearing a building for a suspect wanted in a burglary. Deputies had arrest one male who was burglarizing a building on the Loring Air Force Base and believed that there was another suspect inside the building. Additional units were called and set up a perimeter around the building. Rocco searched the building that was over 106,000 square feet (2.5 acres) and did not locate the other person. Evidence was found that lead Tr. Levesque to believe that the other party had exited while the Deputies were arresting the first suspect.

Incident Type: OAR, VCR, Warrant

Date: 4/13/2022

Town: Hodgdon

Trooper: TR. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was patrolling the Hodgdon Mills Road in Hodgdon when he observed a vehicle being driven by a man, he believed had a warrant. Tr. Cotton turned on the car but was not able to catch up to it before losing sight of it. A few moments later, Tr. Cotton observed fresh skid marks on the Hodgdon Mills Road and then observed the same car parked in a driveway of a local residence. Tr. Cotton determined the man he thought was driving the car was currently in jail. Tr. Cotton spoke to the homeowner, who matched the general description of the male driving the car earlier. The man denied driving. Tr. Cotton found the man had an active warrant and placed him under arrest. Tr. Cotton read the man his Miranda rights and he confessed to driving the car and locking up his brakes before pulling in his driveway. The man was able to post bail at the Houlton State Police Barracks and was charged for OAR and VCR and released.

Incident Type: Case update

Date: 4/16/2022

Town: Hodgdon

Trooper: TR. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: In March of 2022, Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with a 16-year-old boy who was in possession of and actively smoking cigarettes. Tr. Cotton learned that the boy was given the cigarettes by a co-worker at a local farm. Tr. Cotton located the 38-year-old Hodgdon man to speak with him. The man initially denied giving the boy cigarettes. After a short interview, the man confessed to giving the 16-year-old cigarettes and told him he knew it was the wrong thing to do. Tr. Cotton charged the man with furnishing tobacco to a minor.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 4/10/2022

Town: Bancroft

Trooper: Tr. Barnard

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard responded to a Bancroft residence for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A neighbor called to report there was a car parked near an abandoned home and there were people walking around with flashlights. Tr. Barnard located two people and found they had stolen items that were scattered around the property. Tr. Barnard contacted the homeowner and charged them with theft.

Incident Type: Criminal Mischief

Date: 4/12/2022

Town: Littleton

Trooper: Tr. Sylvia