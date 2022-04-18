Vanderbilt Grows: Welcome Scott Kadish, CFP™ to Our Firm

VFG is Excited to Welcome Scott Kadish, CFP™ of Greenvest® to the Vanderbilt family.

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt Financial Group is happy to announce our newest Financial Professional, Scott Kadish, CFP™ of Greenvest®! Scott is joining us from Westborough, MA.

Scott has 15 years of experience and was previously with Merrill Lynch, Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc. as a Financial Solutions Advisor. He has his Series 7, 63 and 66 licenses as well as being a Certified Financial Planner™ and a Certified SRI Counselor™.

He specializes in helping his clients divest from fossil fuels in their investment accounts and co-create living financial plans to help them realize their greatest selves.

The reason Scott chose Vanderbilt is because he “ wanted to be part of a larger community of financial advisors that have a passion for and a deep knowledge of Socially Responsible Investing."

"Scott’s focus on co-creating living financial plans with his clients is an exciting addition to VFG. He also concentrates on the Impact space which is something we value highly as a firm." - Heidi Distante, Chief Executive Officer

Gerard McNulty
Vanderbilt Financial Group
+1 631-389-3668
email us here

You just read:

Vanderbilt Grows: Welcome Scott Kadish, CFP™ to Our Firm

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gerard McNulty
Vanderbilt Financial Group
+1 631-389-3668
Company/Organization
Vanderbilt Financial Group
125 Froehlich Farm Blvd
Woodbury, New York, 11797
United States
+1 631-389-3668
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments.

More From This Author
Vanderbilt Grows: Welcome Scott Kadish, CFP™ to Our Firm
Vanderbilt Financial Group Welcomes Doug Geraghty, as Chief Compliance Officer
Vanderbilt Grows - Welcome New Financial Advisor, Walter McKinney
View All Stories From This Author