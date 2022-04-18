Vanderbilt Grows: Welcome Scott Kadish, CFP™ to Our Firm
VFG is Excited to Welcome Scott Kadish, CFP™ of Greenvest® to the Vanderbilt family.WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt Financial Group is happy to announce our newest Financial Professional, Scott Kadish, CFP™ of Greenvest®! Scott is joining us from Westborough, MA.
Scott has 15 years of experience and was previously with Merrill Lynch, Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc. as a Financial Solutions Advisor. He has his Series 7, 63 and 66 licenses as well as being a Certified Financial Planner™ and a Certified SRI Counselor™.
He specializes in helping his clients divest from fossil fuels in their investment accounts and co-create living financial plans to help them realize their greatest selves.
The reason Scott chose Vanderbilt is because he “ wanted to be part of a larger community of financial advisors that have a passion for and a deep knowledge of Socially Responsible Investing."
"Scott’s focus on co-creating living financial plans with his clients is an exciting addition to VFG. He also concentrates on the Impact space which is something we value highly as a firm." - Heidi Distante, Chief Executive Officer
Gerard McNulty
Vanderbilt Financial Group
+1 631-389-3668
email us here