Global Floating Hotel Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.87% over the Forecast Period (2022 – 2030)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Holidays are not just restricted to recreation these days, they are more of luxury. Changing lifestyles, influence of social media on young generation along with surge in per capita income of many countries is said to be the reason behind this change. Every individual intends to go on a vacation with not only a purpose to enjoy and spend some peaceful moments but also set a trend or go out with someone they know in terms of location or experience. Floating Hotels rose when conventional lake side or river-side hotels were becoming boring and no longer remained unattractive to the travelers. Floating hotels are indeed offering a uniqueness factor in terms of experience along with much needed peace which majority of travelers seek. The hospitality industry was one of those industries that suffered the worst due to the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic. Travel curbs imposed by various nations to curtail the spread of this novel virus which originated from Wuhan, China immensely dented the growth of the global floating hotel market.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1146
As stated above, majority of individuals specifically the youngsters are continuously seeking thrill along with an element of peace and the concept of floating hotels fits their bill. This trend is rapidly driving the growth of the global floating hotel market. Meanwhile, the only major factor which is likely to prove hindrance to the growth of this market is price. As floating hotels provide unique experience along with an element of exclusivity, they cost on higher side as compared to conventional river-side hotels. Irrespective of couple of hurdles, the global floating hotel market is forecasted to witness a boom over the next few years. The rise of third-party website that have understood the market dynamics are successfully luring a major chunk of travelers. These websites are promoting the floating hotels rampantly and this is why the market is expected to grow extensively over the forecast period.
Key Takeaways – Global Floating Hotel Market:
• In terms of revenue, the global floating hotel market was valued at US$ 2,235.87 Mn in 2021 growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period.
• On the basis of the end-user segment, the businesses segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate because many leading companies including non-hospitality ones are turning towards floating hotels business.
• Not just market share, but the third-party websites used for booking are expected to continue growing swiftly over the forecast period. These websites not only facilitate bookings at very competitive prices, they are now catering multiple services like adventure sports, spas and rejuvenation along with sight-seeing.
• The working or service class population that looks forward to holidays is extensively contributing to the growth of the global floating hotel market.
• European continent dominated in terms of sale and is expected to continue the same. Countries like Italy, France and Spain have witnessed massive surge in number of floating hotels and are becoming major attraction for numerous travelers across the globe.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1146
Few of the major players operating in the global floating hotel market are listed below:
• Dragon Inn Floating Resort
• Four Seasons Hotels Limited
• Good Hotel London
• Hilton
• OFF Paris Seine
• Punta Caracol Acqua
• Resorts World at Sentosa Pte. Ltd
• River Kwai Jungle Rafts
• Salt & Sill
• Salt & Water
• Solent Forts
• Sunborn
• The Indian Hotels Company Ltd
• The Manta Family
• The Queen Mary
• Zambezi Queen Collection
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
How Absolute Market Insights is unique in nature?
The research report on Floating Hotel Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
o Challenges
• Trends on Global Floating Hotel Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2021
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.
• We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Floating Hotel Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1146
Global Floating Hotel Market
By Type
• Single Occupancy
• Multi-Occupancy
• VIP Occupancy
By End User
• Individuals
• Businesses
By Booking Type
• Third-Party Website
• Company Website
By Package Type
• Customized
• Standard
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Global Hotels Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Hotels-Market-2019-2027-180
Patent Infringement Litigation Financing Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Patent-Infringement-Litigation-Financing-Market-2021---2029-818
Cooking Class Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Cooking-Class-Market-2021---2029-820
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1146
As stated above, majority of individuals specifically the youngsters are continuously seeking thrill along with an element of peace and the concept of floating hotels fits their bill. This trend is rapidly driving the growth of the global floating hotel market. Meanwhile, the only major factor which is likely to prove hindrance to the growth of this market is price. As floating hotels provide unique experience along with an element of exclusivity, they cost on higher side as compared to conventional river-side hotels. Irrespective of couple of hurdles, the global floating hotel market is forecasted to witness a boom over the next few years. The rise of third-party website that have understood the market dynamics are successfully luring a major chunk of travelers. These websites are promoting the floating hotels rampantly and this is why the market is expected to grow extensively over the forecast period.
Key Takeaways – Global Floating Hotel Market:
• In terms of revenue, the global floating hotel market was valued at US$ 2,235.87 Mn in 2021 growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period.
• On the basis of the end-user segment, the businesses segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate because many leading companies including non-hospitality ones are turning towards floating hotels business.
• Not just market share, but the third-party websites used for booking are expected to continue growing swiftly over the forecast period. These websites not only facilitate bookings at very competitive prices, they are now catering multiple services like adventure sports, spas and rejuvenation along with sight-seeing.
• The working or service class population that looks forward to holidays is extensively contributing to the growth of the global floating hotel market.
• European continent dominated in terms of sale and is expected to continue the same. Countries like Italy, France and Spain have witnessed massive surge in number of floating hotels and are becoming major attraction for numerous travelers across the globe.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1146
Few of the major players operating in the global floating hotel market are listed below:
• Dragon Inn Floating Resort
• Four Seasons Hotels Limited
• Good Hotel London
• Hilton
• OFF Paris Seine
• Punta Caracol Acqua
• Resorts World at Sentosa Pte. Ltd
• River Kwai Jungle Rafts
• Salt & Sill
• Salt & Water
• Solent Forts
• Sunborn
• The Indian Hotels Company Ltd
• The Manta Family
• The Queen Mary
• Zambezi Queen Collection
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
How Absolute Market Insights is unique in nature?
The research report on Floating Hotel Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
o Challenges
• Trends on Global Floating Hotel Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2021
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.
• We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Floating Hotel Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1146
Global Floating Hotel Market
By Type
• Single Occupancy
• Multi-Occupancy
• VIP Occupancy
By End User
• Individuals
• Businesses
By Booking Type
• Third-Party Website
• Company Website
By Package Type
• Customized
• Standard
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Global Hotels Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Hotels-Market-2019-2027-180
Patent Infringement Litigation Financing Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Patent-Infringement-Litigation-Financing-Market-2021---2029-818
Cooking Class Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Cooking-Class-Market-2021---2029-820
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn