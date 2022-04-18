Global GPON Technology Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the Forecast Period (2022 – 2030)
GPON Technology Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the Forecast Period (2022 – 2030) from USD 6.3 billion in 2020 to USD 8.3 billion in 2025PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) is a fibre access technology that provides high-speed voice, data, and video services to both residential and business clients. GPON is a point-to-multipoint access network that uses optical wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) to carry both downstream and upstream data on a single fibre. The GPON technology has several advantages, including less physical equipment, lower maintenance costs, greater bandwidth delivered more efficiently, easier network management, and faster data transmission. Its principal consumers are the mobile and telecommunications industries. Energy and utilities, transportation, and healthcare are just a few of the applications for GPON.
The global GPON technology market is being propelled ahead by rising usage of NG-PON2 for 5G network backhaul, rising demand for scalability in mobile backhaul networks, and rising demand for high-speed internet services.
Furthermore, the telecoms industry's rapid expansion and advancements in GPON technology have raised market demand. The sector will be driven by the utility that GPON technologies provide to households and offices, particularly in terms of connection. Moreover, increased FTTH service adoption in Asia Pacific region is likely to boost the worldwide GPON technology market over the forecast period.
The total market expansion will be hampered by some constraints and barriers. High installation and running costs, as well as the need for a consistent power supply, are stifling the market's growth. Due to the availability of substitute technologies, as well as interoperability issues and operational difficulties, fibre optics is likely to grow slowly. Furthermore, a scarcity of qualified labour, lack of standards and protocols, and complex integrated systems are all potential stumbling blocks to the global GPON technology market's overall expansion.
Influence of COVID-19 Pandemic:
Manufacturers are reorganising their sales channels and releasing new items to recuperate from the current situation. In analysing the pandemic's total impact, the duration of the pandemic's propagation is still an important consideration. The global GPON technology market is expected to stabilise after 2021. The present COVID-19 pandemic has provided a substantial boost to the GPON business. Vendors of GPONs are focusing their efforts in the region on extending fiber-optic networks, which has resulted in a significant market acceleration. In April 2020, Valley Fiber Limited, a Canadian telecom, reported majority investments from DIF Capital Partners. The funds are helping the company to grow its fiber-to-the-business and fiber-to-the-home networks in Canada. Significant expenditures in fiber-optic network expansion are likely to help GPON technology market gain acceptance.
Key Findings – Global GPON Technology Market:
Due to continued networking technology developments and higher bandwidth compared to other networking technologies, the GPON technology market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.
GPON technology is being used in a variety of industries, including energy and utilities, transportation, and healthcare, and offers benefits such as fewer physical components, lower maintenance costs, a narrower bandwidth supplied more efficiently, and faster data transmission. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the GPON technology market due to the region's large customer base and rapid adoption of 4G and 5G services.
In May 2021, AirFibre networks will be able to provide high-speed internet services in Bangalore and unexplored areas across Tamil Nadu, with the objective of reaching over 1 lakh consumers in a year thanks to Nokia's Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) technology.
Global GPON Technology Market:
By Component
Optical Line Terminal
Optical Splitter
Optical Distribution Network
Optical Network Terminal
By Technology
XG-PON
XGS-PON
NG-PON2
Others
By Application
Fiber to the Home (FTTH)
Fiber to the Building (FTTB)
Fiber to the Curb (FTTC)
Fiber to the Node (FTTN)
Mobile Backhaul
Others
By Vertical
Transportation
Telecommunications
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Residential (MTU)
Others
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Key Players in Global GPON Technology Market:
Adtran, Inc.
Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.
Alphion India Pvt Ltd.
Calix, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
CommVerge Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZS)
Econet Wireless
FiberHome Technologies Group
Fujikura Ltd.
GCOM Technologies Co., Ltd.
Gpondoctor
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
iPhotonix
Other Market Participants
