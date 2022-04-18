Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Revenue and Forecasts (2015 – 2030); A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most common causes of iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) is iron deficiency, which has been linked to an increased risk of morbidity and death in the general population. According to research from the Vitamin and Mineral Nutrition Information System, iron deficiency is the major cause of anaemia in women and children in underdeveloped nations (Vitamin and Mineral Nutrition Information System). The intravenous iron drugs market is being driven by an increase in the incidence of iron deficiency, as well as an increase in the number of chronic renal disease patients requiring dialysis and a rise in the number of diabetics.
One of the most major disadvantages of oral iron therapy is the risk of substantial side effects. Oral iron therapy has a number of negative effects, including stomach discomfort, constipation, decreased appetite, nausea, and vomiting, to name a few. Convulsions, short or rapid breathing, weariness, lethargy or weakness, pale skin, and bluish-tinged skin or fingernails are some of the unexpected adverse effects of an overdose of oral iron medicines. Stringent regulations and the negative side effects associated with IV iron products, on the other hand, are impeding the intravenous iron drugs market's growth.
Influence of COVID-19 Pandemic – Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market:
Covid-19 infection has also been linked to Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in many studies, which has boosted the demand for intravenous iron medications to treat anaemia caused by chronic kidney disease. Those who are hospitalised with COVID-19 are at a high risk of getting acute renal injury, according to research published by the National Kidney Foundation (AKI). Patients brought to the hospital with COVID-19 were twice as likely as non-COVID patients to develop acute renal injury, according to the study (AKI). COVID-19 individuals who develop AKI should be evaluated more frequently than the general population, according to health officials, because their risk of developing CKD is higher than the general population's.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global intravenous iron drugs market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
The report's main findings are as follows:
• In terms of revenue, global intravenous iron drugs market was worth USD 2.2 billion in 2020, and between 2022 to 2030, it is foreseen to grow at an annual pace of 9.2 percent.
• In 2021, the Ferric Carboxymaltose category is predicted to make the most money. The company's large share of the global intravenous iron drugs market is due to revenue creation in major markets by Ferinject/substantial Injectafer.
• In 2021, the chronic kidney disease (CKD) market is predicted to be the most dominant.
• To address rising demand, leading firms are pursuing mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and geographical expansion.
• In 2021, North America will continue to lead the intravenous iron drugs market, accounting for over half of all sales. The dominance of this region has been attributed to the existence of significant businesses in the region, as well as favourable reimbursement conditions, across the research period.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a profitable compound annual growth rate as a result of the rising prevalence of IDA in emerging markets (CAGR).
• Pharmacosmos announced in February 2021 that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China had approved Monofer injection 100 mg/mL. Feraheme also announced in February 2018 that its Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (ferumoxytol injection).
Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market:
By Product
• Iron Dextran
• Iron Sucrose
• Ferric Carboxymaltose
• Others
By Application
• Chronic Kidney Disease
• Inflammatory Bowel Disease
• Cancer
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
