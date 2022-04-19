XDAO Powers BuyTheBroncos’ Fundraise With DAO Software
Provider of DAO utility for business clients XDAO is the DAO platform of choice for BuyTheBroncos, a DAO working to buy a stake in the Denver Broncos.
Once the auction starts, we plan to convert any cryptocurrency raised via USDT into cash in order to make the payment required by the auction.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XDAO, the bespoke provider of ultra-secure ultra-simple DAO utility for business clients, has been chosen as the DAO platform of choice for BuyTheBroncos, a DAO that is working to buy a stake in the Denver Broncos. Owned by the trust of the late Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos are expected to be sold by the end of H1 2022.
— Vlad Shavlidze, XDAO CEO and founder
BuyTheBroncos intends to own its stake in the team through a legal cooperative, the form of ownership often associated with credit unions and grocery stores. People may join a cooperative by paying a membership fee, and members may then buy goods and use services that the cooperative provides. Cooperatives distribute profits (if any) to their members, rather than to shareholders with only a passive interest in the business. BuyTheBroncos is working with XDAO to make cooperative ownership a reality for the millions of fans who desire to own a piece of their favorite team.
Open for business since November 2021, XDAO’s framework platform offers point and click functionality for DAO creation, taking all of the complexity and routine decision-making out of the process of establishing a DAO for an organization. DAO platforms are catching major traction with business clients, as hedge funds, charity organizations, gaming guilds, real estate developers and money managers lead the way into using decentralized, transparent money management platforms that offer an option for making collective decisions and taking joint financial responsibility.
With BuyTheBroncos, XDAO acts as both the platform to attract approximately $4 billion needed to purchase the team, and as a marketing mechanism, having attracted over $300 million in AUM since its launch in November.
“A cooperative is designed to democratize how businesses are run, offering a vote to every member – and that’s exactly what a DAO does,” said Sean O’Brien, Steward of BuyTheBroncosDAO. “We view the DAO as the technology – and XDAO as a platform – that brings these cooperative business principles to life.”
If successful, BuyTheBroncos would become the first DAO, and the first cooperative, to purchase a stake in a major sports franchise in the United States. Fan ownership is an established practice in European soccer, but it is not mainstream in the U.S. Once the acquisition is done, members of BuyTheBroncos are expected to vote for a board of directors, but they would not replace front-office management’s control over day-to-day decisions.
The XDAO-based platform would offer fans NFTs that would serve as a “membership card” for BuyTheBroncos members. NFT owners would also be able to buy tokens to raise additional capital to purchase the team. These tokens would give members additional consumptive power within the DAO.
“Once the auction starts, we plan to convert any cryptocurrency raised via USDT into cash in order to make the payment required by the auction,” said Vlad Shavlidze, XDAO CEO and founder. “We hope to score a touchdown!”
Additional instructions on how to purchase BuyTheBroncos NFTs and tokens will be made available at buythebroncos.com.
About XDAO
Based in Singapore, XDAO is a DAO framework company, offering effective and convenient tools for companies to deploy DeFi services. With XDAO products, business customers can create a DAO, deposit crypto assets, manage them by voting and directly interact with DeFi protocols. All XDAO products are developed with the same philosophy in mind: they are modular, based on gasless off-chain voting, and use XDAO Connect Bridge to interact with DeFi protocols. XDAO makes money by selling premium services to its clients via XDAO tokens. XDAO passed two security audits and is trusted by some of the largest names in the blockchain industry, such as Binance Smartchain, HECO Chain, Polygon, Near Foundation and Optimism. For more details please visit: http://XDAO.app
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent beliefs regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of our control. There are likely to be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Max Smetannikov
MVG LLC
+1 732-207-5752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other
Welcome to XDAO