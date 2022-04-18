Introducing Beneil Miller

Beneil Miller, Reggae Artist, Cayman Islands Beneil Miller, Reggae Artist & Multi-instrumentalist, Cayman Islands Beneil Miller - Sailing In Love - Single Cover Beneil Miller Logo Dvibes Reggae Marketing and Promotion

“I would like to create music that can stand the test of time, live on forever and leave a positive impact in people’s lives…”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BENEIL MILLER

Sailing In Love

Digital Single OUT NOW

Hearing this soulful release it’s difficult to believe that Beneil Miller was “not considering singing as an option” but “was more into piano… listening to Monty Alexander and Michel Camilo”.

Growing up in the Cayman Islands he attended formal piano lessons and would accompany singers in his church on piano, bass guitar and drums (learnt by ear) before being awarded a Cayman Islands government scholarship to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA.

Beneil began singing after being prompted by the late Charles “Greggie G” Gregory from Cayman’s Hopscotch Recording Studios and his vocal influences include ‘The Crown Prince Of Reggae’ “Dennis Brown… you’d hear him everywhere and he was a part of my childhood without me knowing”.

He would also listen to gospel, “one of my big influences was the band Katalys Crew… it was a big part of my music journey”, and dancehall stars Papa San and Lieutenant Stitchie.

A friend in Boston proposed “a project while I was still at Berklee and asked if I had any originals… the song itself, ‘Sailing In Love’, is seven or eight years old” and the inspiration came from one of Cayman’s beautiful seaside idylls.

“I don’t know how to describe it… it’s not even a beach just rocks that have been there for millions of years. I was out there and the whole chorus came to me. But it’s a combination of people contributing over the years … different players… different places.”

Beneil Miller’s music transcends categorisation and transports us all to kinder, calmer places… and there’s much more to follow.

“But this is the first of many songs! I intend to do some more singles and a full length album by the end of the year.”

That’s definitely something we can all look forward to…

NOTES TO EDITOR

Artist: Beneil Miller

Track Name: Sailing In Love

Producer/Director: Beneil Miller

Music Label: Serenade

Country: Cayman Islands

Format: Digital Single

Composer(s): Beneil Miller

ISRC: QZFZ72252310

Explicit/Clean: Clean

Musicians

Drums: Aaron Seymour

Bass: Dongkyun Kim

Guitars: Itamar Edelman, Roy Ziv & Adrian Rowe

Keyboards: Beneil Miller

Percussion: Thierry Maillard

Background Vocals: Xenia Manasseh, Ashley Lewis & Christopher Scott

Release Date: 14 February 2022

Beneil Miller - Sailing In Love (Lyric Video)