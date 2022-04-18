Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Celebrates Colors By Ryan Latest Art Work Skiing on Pyramids

Ryan is a sweet talented 18 year old LA boy on the Spectrum; who has been commissioned by Recruiting for Good to create monthly works of art. April 2022 Skiing on Pyramids #skiingonpyramids #colorsbyryan www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Sweet Job Join Club Party for Good #landsweetjob #partyforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search, help us generate proceeds to fund fulfilling experience, sweet creative contests/parties, and paid gigs for kids and moms too #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact #sweetcompanies www.Recruitingfor

Ryan is a sweet talented 18 year old LA boy on the Spectrum; who has been commissioned by Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good to create monthly works of art.

Ryan loved your latest work of art...skiing on pyramids!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good commissioned Ryan a LA creative boy on spectrum to do a drawing in April 2022; he drew "Skiing on Pyramids."

Ryan now works on a creative work gig for Recruiting for Good, especially designed just for him; Colors By Ryan.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Did you know that after high school in the United States, kids on spectrum have a tough time going to college or landing a job? Want to make a positive impact commission Ryan today; he is a talented passionate creative artists ready to beautify your office, home, and community (with a mural) too.”

Ryan is a sweet talented 18 year old LA boy on the Spectrum; who has been commissioned by Recruiting for Good to create monthly works of art. Every month, Ryan comes up with a concept to draw and express his fun love of art. Ryan works on the sweetest gig Colors By Ryan to learn more visit www.SweetBoyDesigns.com

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Love to Party for Good...come celebrate The Sweetest Earth Day in LA with your Family and Friends. Recruiting for Good, created and sponsored www.LovetoPartyforGood.com There is something for everyone. Start Your Sweet Day on Friday, Earth Day April 22, 2022 with The Sweetest Party at 7am Vegan Chocolate and Coffee (Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue).

2-4 pm Dance and Ice Cream Party at Sweet Rose Creamery (26th Street, Brentwood Mart).

530-630pm Wine Shoes Chocolate Invite Only Party for Sweet Women Who Love to Make a Positive Impact

....Miss the Ice Cream Party on Friday...Don't Worry...We have another Sweet Party on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12-2pm Dance and Ice Cream Party at Sweet Rose Creamery (26th Street, Brentwood Mart). #lovetopartyforgood www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

At Earth Day Parties, Adults participate in creative writing contest 'We Use Our Voice for Good;' winning entry enjoys a $500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card supporting sustainable fashion companies Good for Our World. To learn more visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
