2022 Season is At The Gates and the Barozzi Team Cannot Wait to Open its Doors to Guests for One More Amazing Summer

Barozzi, admittedly the best restaurant in Naxos, Greece, is set to officially start welcoming visitors for the 2022 summer season on the 1st of May.

NAXOS, CYCLADES, GREECE, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entire team is in full-throttle preparation mode. We could not be any more excited to showcase Naxian gastronomy and our quest for culinary perfection to our guests who will sit around our tables in 2022.

Our chefs and staff are getting ready to bring their A-game for yet another fantastic season, bedazzling foodies who will do us the honor of choosing this best restaurant in Naxos Greece for a dining experience to remember.

New year, new gastronomic treasures underway

As per our usual Barozzi tradition, the start of the new season introduces a new fine dining menu. Always being on the lookout for electrifying culinary innovations is an essential part of our trademark and the core of our DNA. Our guests can rest assured that they will be in for a special treat for their taste buds. An evening spent at Barozzi will continue to be one of the best things to do in Naxos.

Needless to say, our homage to the abundant Naxian terroir stays as strong as ever with our commitment to the “farm to table” approach. Naxos of the four seasons, an island blessed by the elements and nature’s generosity, is a treasure chest of delights. Local produce (fruit, vegetables, plants and herbs, fish, meat and cheese) is of top quality and all the materials used in our creations are daily sourced by our chefs from the island’s farms. Fresh and local is not just a motto. For us, it is the very essence of our unique offering. Every dish at the restaurant and every cocktail enjoyed at the bar induct guests into the tastes and flavors of the Cyclades.

Consulting Chef Extraordinaire: Gikas Xenakis

With great privilege and immense enthusiasm, we announce the renewal of our collaboration with the incredible chef Gikas Xenakis. Gikas, one of the best Greek chefs of his generation, will design our menus for the fourth year in a row, contributing with his limitless creativity to our success.
Designed by Gikas and masterfully performed by our amazing resident chef Kostas Votanos and his team, our menu dishes are bound to cast a delectable spell on the island’s culinary scene in the new summer season, attracting to their charms the fortunate seekers of gastronomy thrills and unique experiences.

About Barozzi Restaurant

The Barozzi Restaurant and Cocktail Bar was established in 2017. It is located in the heart of Naxos town (Chora), within a 1930s impressive building renovated by GFRA architecture. The restaurant has been awarded the Aegean Cuisine certificate and consistently receives distinctions and enthusiastic reviews. Our philosophy is to promote the Aegean and Mediterranean cuisine, high-quality local ingredients, and create Greek flavors with a modern perspective.

